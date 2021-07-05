Couple Married for 73 Years Reunite After Being Separated by Covid19 Pandemic

A couple, Joseph and Margret, who have been married for more than seven decades were recently reunited after being forced to separate due to the Covid-19 pandemic

In an emotion-laden video, the pair embraced as 97-year-old Margret began to shed tears of joy while in the arms of her husband

Reacting to the video which has made the rounds on social media, many noted how the pandemic has impacted peoples lives and the disruptions it has caused even to relationships

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Aside from claiming the lives of many peoples loved ones, the coronavirus pandemic has also separated many from their families. A recent report also noted how it contributed to high levels of boredom.

In a video shot by The Epoch Times and shared by Chiekezi Dozie on Facebook, a couple who have been married for 73 years had an emotional reunion after being apart because of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The woman was visibly emotional after seeing her husband from whom she had been separated for close to one year. Image: Chiekezi Dozie/ Facebook.

Source: UGC

As the woman saw her husband, and with her arms outstretched she repeatedly said the words, “Oh my God”. The husband, 96-year-old Joseph, could not wheel his way towards his wife quickly enough as placed her in a warm embrace.

After Margret left Joseph's arms, she started crying and muttered: “Thank you, God. Oh My God!” Margret then patted Joseph's face in a great demonstration of love.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Watch the video below:

True love can overcome all obstacles, as we have come to learn

Briefly News took a look at some of the heartwarming reactions social media users had to the video.

Ruth Tosin Oshikanlu said:

"Awww! Beautiful! I still can't understand why they were split up in the first place!"

Etiosa Ozigbo-Esere said:

"It must have been really hard! Rubbish pandemic..."

Ochuwa Grace said:

"True love because love is priceless."

Nzewodo Sandra Ogechi said:

"Thank you God! Only him keeps against the odds!"

Udobia Obikwere said:

"Wow, this pandemic."

Another wonderful reunion

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that it was an emotional moment on Tuesday, 21 July, for a Nigerian couple who reunited with their kids upon arrival from the United Kingdom (UK) as the children could not hold back tears to receive their parents.

The husband's elder sister identified as Lara Wise took to Facebook to share the story, saying the couple were stuck in the UK due to the deadly Covid-19.

She shared videos of the emotional reunion on Facebook and said the couple had self-isolated and run their Covid-19 test which came out negative.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za