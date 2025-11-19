Sizwe Dhlomo shared his thoughts on both Mary De Haas' and Brown Mogotsi's appearances before Parliament and the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, respectively

On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, during his show on Kaya FM, Dhlomo mocked the duo and even gave them nicknames

Dhlomo also called out Mary De Haas for having a meltdown in Parliament instead of answering questions

Seasoned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on Mary De Haas’ appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, Dhlomo also weighed in on Brown Mogotsi’s appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. During the First Things First segment on his breakfast show SizTheWorld on Kaya FM, the former MTV presenter mocked De Haas and Mogotsi, even assigning them nicknames.

“Both the Madlanga Commission and the parliamentary ad hoc committee had two witnesses that can only be described as buffoons. There's nothing else you can say about them. On the one hand, he had Brown Mogotsi. On the other hand, you had Professor Mary De Haas. My goodness. What a bunch of rambling, hey? I don't even know what to say,” Dhlomo said.

He went on to compare both processes to a one-sided game, stating that Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and his team were miles ahead.

“I'll tell you this. You know Mkhwanazi’s PKTT and his team, if this thing was a game, they'd be winning 10 nil because all their witnesses are coherent, they know what they're talking about and then the other side they're dealing with just a bunch of…what a bunch of losers, hey?” Dhlomo added.

Sizwe Dhlomo criticises Mary De Haas for losing her temper in Parly

Dhlomo reacted to a viral clip of Mary De Haas struggling to take her oath before testifying to the Ad Hoc Committee. The Kaya FM presenter questioned how suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu ever relied on De Haas’ advice to disband the Political Killings Taskforce Team (PKTT).

“Now, let’s start off with the professor. To think this is a person that was advising the minister. I mean, come on? Bro, she can't even read this lady. They tell her to read her own statement; she's fumbling through it. She couldn't even take the oath. A simple instruction: I, state your name. Took like 5 minutes for her to understand what she was saying. I don't know if it's because she's old. Oh man, what a mess,” Dhlomo said.

Sizwe Dhlomo also called out Mary De Haas for losing her temper in Parliament and being rude to Parliamentarians instead of responding to the questions.

“Bruh, she was definitely being a Karen when she started snapping back at parliamentarians talking about this and that. Haibo!” Sizwe Dhlomo said.

Nota Baloyi defends Brown Mogotsi

While Sizwe Dhlomo took a critical approach, Nota Baloyi defended Brown Mogotsi, as reported by Briefly News.

In a video posted on his X account on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, Nota Baloyi provided evidence in support of Mogotsi. He listed the reliable information Brown Mogotsi had allegedly given to Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

