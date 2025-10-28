Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale Said PKTT Disbandment Was Unusual
- The Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale, testified about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team
- Mathale appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate alleged corruption in the criminal justice system
- Mathale said that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu did not consult him about the disbandment of the Task Team
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale, said that the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, did not inform him about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team.
Mathale appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate corruption in the criminal justice system on 28 October 2025 in Parliament, Western Cape. Mathale said that Mchunu did not inform him that he was disbanding the Political Killings Task Team. He, instead, said he found out about it on social media.
PKTT disbandment was never discussed: Mathale
Mathale added that the disbandment was never discussed. He said that when he saw the letter of disbandment, he had a problem with how it was written because it was unusual and impractical. Mathale said that he even thought the letter was fake.
He added that Mchunu called in early January, confirming that the disbandment letter of the Political Killings Task Team that was circulating was written by him. He said he and Mchunu were interacting all along with matters concerning the police, but the PKTT disbandment was not discussed.
A look at the Political Killings Task Team
Mchunu's decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team set off a chain of consequences which began with KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's 6 July 2025 press briefing. Mkhwanazi said, among others, that Mchunu worked with suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya to disband the Task Team.
He accused them of working in tandem with drug cartels operating in South Africa. He also alleged that Mchunu and Sibiya had ties to Brown Mogotsi, a controversial businessman who allegedly had access to top-secret police information.
Following the media briefing, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on a leave of absence. He also established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to investigate the allegations Mkhwanazi made.
What you need to know about the PKTT
- Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo testified that Mogotsi informed attempted murder-accused Cat Matlala that the PKTT was disbanded
- Sibiya denied that he pushed for the disbandment of the PKTT and said that he acted on orders from National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola's office
- Mchunu also took full responsibility for the letter that disbanded the Political Killing Task Team
- Mchunu expressed his concern that Mogotsi had access to the PKTT disbandment letter
- Mchunu cited violence in the Cape Flats as a reason for disbanding the Political Killings Task Team
NPA KZN head not informed about PKTT disbandment
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Head of the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal, Elaine Harrison, testified about the PKTT's disbandment. She said that she was not informed.
Harrison testified at the Madclabnga Commission of Inquiry. She said that she learned about the disbandment on social media.
