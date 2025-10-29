Madlanga Commission: Murder-Accused Katiso Molefe Allegedly Friends With Senzo Mchunu
- A former member of the Political Killings Task Team testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's ties to murder-accused Katiso Molefe
- Molefe is facing charges relating to the murders of DJ Sumbody and Vereeniging-based engineer Armand Swart
- He testified that when Molefe was arrested, one of his bodyguards alleged that Mchunu was Molefe's friend
TSHWANE, GAUTENG — A former member of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), Captain Maxwell Wanda, alleged that murder-accused Katiso Molefe's bodyguard told him that Molefe was friends with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.
Wanda testified about the day Molefe was arrested in his Sandton home in December 2024. He was arrested for the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart. Wanda said when the PKTT arrived at the premises, they found the Hawks there. He alleged that the Hawks were aggressive.
Wanda said that he spoke to Molefe's bodyguard after an interaction with a member of the Hawks squad who was on the premises in civilian clothes and unmarked vehicles. Wanda said that the bodyguard, Lehasa Moloi, asked what was going to happen because Molefe was a friend of Mchunu. Wanda said that he did not entertain much of what Moloi was saying.
This is a developing story.
Source: Briefly News
