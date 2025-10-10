Katiso “KT” Molefe appealed a decision by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court to deny him bail

Molefe is accused of masterminding the 2022 murder of Oupa John Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody

The controversial businessman's matter was heard in the Johannesburg High Court by Judge Brad Wanless

Katiso Molefe has been granted R400,000 bail in the Johannesburg High Court. Image: @ewnreporter

GAUTENG – Controversial businessman, Katiso “KT” Molefe, has been granted bail after appealing an earlier denial.

Molefe, who is accused of masterminding the 2022 murder of music producer and nightclub owner Oupa John Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody, was initially denied bail in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. He appealed the decision at the Johannesburg High Court, where Judge Brad Wanless granted him bail.

Judge rules in Molefe’s favour

Despite the State opposing Molefe’s application, Judge Wanless ruled in the controversial businessman’s favour.

He granted Molefe R400 000 bail, overturning the previous ruling of the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

