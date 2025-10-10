Johannesburg High Court Grants R400k Bail to Katiso Molefe, Overturns Magistrate’s Court Decision
- Katiso “KT” Molefe appealed a decision by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court to deny him bail
- Molefe is accused of masterminding the 2022 murder of Oupa John Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody
- The controversial businessman's matter was heard in the Johannesburg High Court by Judge Brad Wanless
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
GAUTENG – Controversial businessman, Katiso “KT” Molefe, has been granted bail after appealing an earlier denial.
Molefe, who is accused of masterminding the 2022 murder of music producer and nightclub owner Oupa John Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody, was initially denied bail in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. He appealed the decision at the Johannesburg High Court, where Judge Brad Wanless granted him bail.
Judge rules in Molefe’s favour
Despite the State opposing Molefe’s application, Judge Wanless ruled in the controversial businessman’s favour.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
He granted Molefe R400 000 bail, overturning the previous ruling of the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za