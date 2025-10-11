South Africans are not happy with the judgment in the bail appeal application of alleged crime kingpin Katiso KT Molefe on Friday, 10 October 2025

The Johannesburg High Court emphasised that bail is not intended to serve as a form of punishment

Molefe was granted bail of R400,000 following his successful appeal against a ruling by the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court

South African social media users are fuming after the Johannesburg High Court noted that bail is not meant to function as a form of punishment. This comes after alleged crime kingpin Katiso KT Molefe was released on bail on Friday, 10 October 2025.

What did the court say?

The court ruled on Friday, 10 October 2025, that Molefe had demonstrated exceptional circumstances justifying his release on bail. Judge Brad Wanless shed light on the public perception of bail. He stated that bail should not be used as a form of punishment for the accused, but rather as a means to ensure their attendance at court proceedings.

Wanless pointed out that while the public often mistakenly views bail as a form of punishment, the court must prioritise applying the facts and legal principles appropriately in each case. Molefe cannot leave Gauteng unless he visits Welkom for business, the court ruled. He must also report to the Morningside police station three times a week.

What charges is Molefe facing?

The 61-year-old faces charges of orchestrating the 2022 murders of musicians Dj Sumbody and Dj Vintos, whose birth names were Oupa Sefoka and Hector Buthelezi. He was denied bail in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. He appealed the decision at the Johannesburg High Court, where Judge Brad Wanless granted him bail.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed that Johannes Makgatle, who has been with the K9 unit since 2005, is under investigation. The JMPD initiated an international investigation into allegations that he abused state resources to assist murder-accused Katiso Molefe.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the bail granted to Molefe.

@sydneymudau10 said:

"What about the safety of witnesses and whistleblowers? Are those not taken into account."

@alhak1087 said:

"The citizenry has to revolt against the governance system of the country because all arms of government are working towards rendering the country into a failed nation. The political class is responsible for the increase in crime, corruption, joblessness, and injustice."

@AndileSikh49962 said:

"Murder is a permanent punishment and how many are going to die now? General Mkhwanazi told us about the same thing."

Brian5597414957 said:

"The accused has not had his day in court as witnesses dies. The court must ensure that justice is done first before thinking about the accused's (who has multiple of the same murder cases looming). What about the victims? It makes sense that judges get paid to release on bail."

@PaballoMaz90937 said:

"He got ewallet."

