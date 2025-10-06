Limpopo Pig Farm Murder Trial Postponed to 7 October

Zachariah Olivier, who was arrested for allegedly murdering two people in Limpopo and discarding their bodies in a pigsty, appeared in court on 6 October 2025

The trial for the pigsty murders was postponed, with Rydolpho De Wet, who was arrested as a suspect, testifying as a state witness

This was after he, William Musora, and Zachariah Olivier were arrested for the murders of Maria Makgagto and Lucia Ndlovu

POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO — The murder trial of Maria Makgato and Lucia Ndlovu, who were killed and their bodies dumped in a pigsty in Limpopo, appeared in court on 6 October 2025, and their trial was postponed.

The murder trial was supposed to commence on Monday, but was postponed to the following day. Murder accused Zachariah Olivier's lawyer requested to consult with the client. This was after the private ballistics expert they appointed did not provide them with a report from the state.

The state prosecutor, Advocate George Sekhukhune, agreed to the application. He stated that the trial must commence on the following day, irrespective of the availability of the ballistics report.

