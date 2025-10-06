Limpopo Pig Farm Murder Trial Postponed to 7 October
- Zachariah Olivier, who was arrested for allegedly murdering two people in Limpopo and discarding their bodies in a pigsty, appeared in court on 6 October 2025
- The trial for the pigsty murders was postponed, with Rydolpho De Wet, who was arrested as a suspect, testifying as a state witness
- This was after he, William Musora, and Zachariah Olivier were arrested for the murders of Maria Makgagto and Lucia Ndlovu
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO — The murder trial of Maria Makgato and Lucia Ndlovu, who were killed and their bodies dumped in a pigsty in Limpopo, appeared in court on 6 October 2025, and their trial was postponed.
The murder trial was supposed to commence on Monday, but was postponed to the following day. Murder accused Zachariah Olivier's lawyer requested to consult with the client. This was after the private ballistics expert they appointed did not provide them with a report from the state.
The state prosecutor, Advocate George Sekhukhune, agreed to the application. He stated that the trial must commence on the following day, irrespective of the availability of the ballistics report.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.