The South African Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, was found dead on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, a day after he was reported missing by his wife

Five members of the South African Police Service are set to leave for Paris, France, on Saturday, 4 October 2025. This follows the tragic death of the South African Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa.

Mthethwa's body was found in the inner courtyard of the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile Hotel.

SAPS to assist with investigation

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that the national commissioner has spoken to the French embassy in South Africa. Mathe stated that the commissioner explained to the French counterpart how SAPS would help with the investigation.

She said that the team will meet with the national commissioner today, 4 October 2025, before leaving for France. General Fannie Masemola, notified Minister of Police, Professor Firoz Cachalia, that a decision had been taken to deploy a team to France. The team will be led by Major General Maqhashalala, the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection in the Western Cape.

It will also consist of a Forensic Science expert, a Crime Scene expert, a member of the Hawks and a member from Interpol. The team will spend a week in France, working alongside the police there, and will provide a comprehensive report once they return to South Africa.

Mthethwa was found dead on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, a day after he was reported missing by his wife. His body was found in the inner courtyard of the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile Hotel, with authorities speculating that he fell from the 22nd floor.

A team of five members from South Africa will jet off to France on Saturday.

South Africans weigh in

Social media shared their opinions regarding the SAPS memeber who will go to France.

@MdkBros said:

"Waste of state resources. So, in the delegation is there an interpreter for them?"

@magnite_m said:

"South Africa is a movie, straight. Special ops ntlon nton."

@esomolekae said:

"Let's hope General Khumalo, General Mkhwanazi, General Masemola and their allies are not part of those shenanigans. The next thing we hear will be that their plane was downed by a stray missile in eastern DRC while enroute to Paris!"

@RealMTshabalala said:

"Free holiday to Paris at tax payer expense. What value will SAPS who fumbled Senzo Meyiwa case add."

@sbuh007 said:

"Let's send the KZN Political Killing Task Team."

What you need to know about the situation surrounding Mthethwa’s death

