South Africans React to SAPS Sending Team to Paris After Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa’s Death
- The South African Police Service will send five of its members to Paris, France, today, 4 October 2025
- The team, which will be led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection in the Western Cape, will spend a week in France
- The South African Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, was found dead on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, a day after he was reported missing by his wife
Five members of the South African Police Service are set to leave for Paris, France, on Saturday, 4 October 2025. This follows the tragic death of the South African Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa.
SAPS to assist with investigation
Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that the national commissioner has spoken to the French embassy in South Africa. Mathe stated that the commissioner explained to the French counterpart how SAPS would help with the investigation.
She said that the team will meet with the national commissioner today, 4 October 2025, before leaving for France. General Fannie Masemola, notified Minister of Police, Professor Firoz Cachalia, that a decision had been taken to deploy a team to France. The team will be led by Major General Maqhashalala, the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection in the Western Cape.
It will also consist of a Forensic Science expert, a Crime Scene expert, a member of the Hawks and a member from Interpol. The team will spend a week in France, working alongside the police there, and will provide a comprehensive report once they return to South Africa.
Mthethwa was found dead on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, a day after he was reported missing by his wife. His body was found in the inner courtyard of the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile Hotel, with authorities speculating that he fell from the 22nd floor.
South Africans weigh in
Social media shared their opinions regarding the SAPS memeber who will go to France.
@MdkBros said:
"Waste of state resources. So, in the delegation is there an interpreter for them?"
@magnite_m said:
"South Africa is a movie, straight. Special ops ntlon nton."
@esomolekae said:
"Let's hope General Khumalo, General Mkhwanazi, General Masemola and their allies are not part of those shenanigans. The next thing we hear will be that their plane was downed by a stray missile in eastern DRC while enroute to Paris!"
@RealMTshabalala said:
"Free holiday to Paris at tax payer expense. What value will SAPS who fumbled Senzo Meyiwa case add."
@sbuh007 said:
"Let's send the KZN Political Killing Task Team."
What you need to know about the situation surrounding Mthethwa’s death
- Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed what authorities found in the hotel room Mthethwa was in.
- The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirmed Mthethwa’s passing.
- Mthethwa’s family in South Africa shared how they found out about his tragic passing in Paris.
- Mthethwa’s name was recently mentioned in Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's testimony at the Madlanga Commission.
- French authorities were combing through CCTV footage from the hotel where Mthethwa’s body was found.
- Mthethwa’s wife shared details about the final message she received from her husband that sparked the search for him.
