Nathi Mthethwa’s Family Opens Up About How They Found Out About His Death
- The brother of Ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa is unhappy about how his brother's death has been handled
- He spoke a day after Mthethwa was found at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, France, a day after he was reported missing
- His brother said that the family was not properly informed about his passing and said that they learned about Mthethwa's death on social media
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
KWAZULU-NATAL — The brother of the late Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, slammed the government and the African National Congress (ANC) for how the family learned about the death of Mthethwa. The former Minister of Police was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, France, on 30 September 2025, a day after he was reported missing.
According to SABC News, his brother spoke on 1 October in KwaZulu-Natal, a day after Mthethwa's death went viral. He said that his family was disappointed and hurt that there was no formal communication about Mthethwa's death. He said that the family warned about his death on social media.
He also said that nobody from the government or from the ANC formally visited the family. He said their father only learned about Mthethwa's death when his brother-in-law called to inform him.
Brother slammed ANC
His brother also slammed the ANC and said that the party did not make an effort to inform the family formally of his death. He said that he was expecting the party, which Mthethwa had served his whole life, to provide them with information instead of them warning about his death on social media. He also said that the family is waiting for the government to inform them of when his remains will be repatriated.
What you need to know about Mthethwa's death
- Poet and social activist Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to Mthethwa's death and speculated about what could have caused it
- The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirmed his death, and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola conveyed his condolences
- President Cyril Ramaphosa also conveyed his condolences and said that Mthethwa's passing was a moment of sadness and grief for the country and his family
- The African National Congress paid tribute to Mthethwa and remembered him for his service and leadership
- Sports presenter Walter Mokoena reacted to Mthethwa's cause of death and was shocked that Mthethwa had died
Mystery surrounds Mthethwa's death
In a related article, Briefly News reported that French authorities released more details about Mthwa's death as a mystery surrounds the late Ambassador's passing. Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, France.
Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that the police found no signs of a struggle or traces of medication or narcotics at the scene. She also said that the window in the room had been forced open.
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.