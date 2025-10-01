Nathi Mthethwa’s Family Opens Up About How They Found Out About His Death

The brother of Ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa is unhappy about how his brother's death has been handled

He spoke a day after Mthethwa was found at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, France, a day after he was reported missing

His brother said that the family was not properly informed about his passing and said that they learned about Mthethwa's death on social media

KWAZULU-NATAL — The brother of the late Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, slammed the government and the African National Congress (ANC) for how the family learned about the death of Mthethwa. The former Minister of Police was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, France, on 30 September 2025, a day after he was reported missing.

According to SABC News, his brother spoke on 1 October in KwaZulu-Natal, a day after Mthethwa's death went viral. He said that his family was disappointed and hurt that there was no formal communication about Mthethwa's death. He said that the family warned about his death on social media.

He also said that nobody from the government or from the ANC formally visited the family. He said their father only learned about Mthethwa's death when his brother-in-law called to inform him.

Brother slammed ANC

His brother also slammed the ANC and said that the party did not make an effort to inform the family formally of his death. He said that he was expecting the party, which Mthethwa had served his whole life, to provide them with information instead of them warning about his death on social media. He also said that the family is waiting for the government to inform them of when his remains will be repatriated.

What you need to know about Mthethwa's death

Mystery surrounds Mthethwa's death

In a related article, Briefly News reported that French authorities released more details about Mthwa's death as a mystery surrounds the late Ambassador's passing. Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, France.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that the police found no signs of a struggle or traces of medication or narcotics at the scene. She also said that the window in the room had been forced open.

