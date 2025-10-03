A traditional healer has saluted the family of the late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa's spirit in Paris, France

Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt hotel in Paris, France, and it is believed that he jumped from the 22nd floor of the building

Gogo Nkonjane said that the gsmily was doing the right thing by fetching his spirit so that he can be properly buried

A traditional ceremony to fetch Nathi Mthethwa's spirit will be performed in France. Image: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PARIS, FRANCE — A traditional healer has applauded the family of the late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa for preparing to fetch his spirit in Paris, France. Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris on 30 September 2025.

According to IOL, Nobantu Sithathu, who is known as Gogo Nkonjane, said that it was important for Mthwethwa's spirit to be fetched from the place where the person passed away. She said that a person was also a spirit and not just a body.

Ritual must be performed

Gogo Nkonjane also said that a ritual must be performed on the scene where he died so that the spirit can be peacefully returned. She said that a ritual will be performed to let the spirit know that it is being transported to the place where it will be buried. Mthethwa's brother, Khulekani, confirmed that his spirit will be fetched in line with traditional practices.

