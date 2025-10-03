Traditional Healers Praise Nathi Mthethwa’s Family for Fetching His Spirit From Paris
- A traditional healer has saluted the family of the late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa's spirit in Paris, France
- Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt hotel in Paris, France, and it is believed that he jumped from the 22nd floor of the building
- Gogo Nkonjane said that the gsmily was doing the right thing by fetching his spirit so that he can be properly buried
PARIS, FRANCE — A traditional healer has applauded the family of the late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa for preparing to fetch his spirit in Paris, France. Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris on 30 September 2025.
According to IOL, Nobantu Sithathu, who is known as Gogo Nkonjane, said that it was important for Mthwethwa's spirit to be fetched from the place where the person passed away. She said that a person was also a spirit and not just a body.
Ritual must be performed
Gogo Nkonjane also said that a ritual must be performed on the scene where he died so that the spirit can be peacefully returned. She said that a ritual will be performed to let the spirit know that it is being transported to the place where it will be buried. Mthethwa's brother, Khulekani, confirmed that his spirit will be fetched in line with traditional practices.
