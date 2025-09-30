The Minister of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirmed the passing of Nathi Mthethwa

Minister Ronald Lamola described the former Police Minister's passing as not just a national loss, but an international one too

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader, General Bantu Holomisa, described Mthethwa as a servant of the people

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola spoke about the impact Nathi Mthethwa's death would have internationally. Image: Ziyaad Douglas/ Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues.

Ronald Lamola has described Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa’s passing as a loss that will be felt by the international diplomatic community.

The Minister of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) paid tribute to the former Minister of Police following his death. Mthethwa, the South African Ambassador to France, was found dead outside the Hyatt Hotel in Paris on 30 September 2025. His body was found a day after he was reported missing.

According to a United Kingdom (UK) publication, The Mirror, Mthethwa died from a fall from the 22nd floor of the hotel.

DIRCO confirms Mthethwa’s passing

As South Africans waited for confirmation from the South African government regarding the passing, DIRCO released a statement announcing the untimely passing of Mthethwa.

“Ambassador Mthethwa was a distinguished servant of the nation, whose career was marked by dedicated service in critical ministerial portfolios, including Minister of Police and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture. He also served on the Board of Directors for the 2010 FIFA World Cup Local Organising Committee,” the statement said.

The Department also said that his lifelong commitment to public duty was further exemplified by his longstanding contribution to the African National Congress (ANC). International Relations Minister, Ronald Lamola, also said that Mthethwa’s passing would not just be felt in South Africa, but abroad as well.

“I have no doubt that his passing is not only a national loss but is also felt within the international diplomatic community,” Lamola said.

General Bantu Holomisa pays tribute to Mthethwa

Following his passing, General Bantu Holomisa also paid tribute to the former minister.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader said that Ambassador Mthethwa served the nation with distinction, demonstrating unwavering dedication to advancing South Africa’s diplomatic interests.

Holomisa noted how, during a recent visit to France for a forum, Ambassador Mthethwa provided vital logistical support and mobility arrangements for the delegation through the embassy.

“The United Democratic Movement mourns the loss of a devoted public servant and a true patriot. Ambassador Mthethwa’s contributions to strengthening South Africa’s bilateral relations and advancing defence diplomacy will leave a lasting legacy. South Africa has lost a remarkable diplomat and a servant of the people,” Holomisa said.

Mthethwa mentioned in the Madlanga Commission

Briefly News reported that the South African Ambassador to France was recently mentioned in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The former Minister of Police was mentioned by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his testimony.

Mthethwa was also added to the witness list for Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee probing corruption in the criminal justice system.

