SA Ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa Confirmed Dead, His Body was Found at Hotel
- Former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa has been confirmed dead after his body was found at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris
- A French publication has reported that the South African ambassador to France had gone missing, and an investigation into his disappearance had been launched
- Mthethwa, the former Minister of Police and Sports, Arts and Culture, was on the list of potential witnesses to testify before the Ad hoc committee established to probe General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations
PARIS, FRANCE — South Africa's ambassador to France and former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa has died. His body was found at the Hyatt Hotel on 30 September 2025. This was after he was reported missing, according to a French publication. He was said to be last seen on 29 September 2025.
According to a United Kingdom publication, The Mirror, Mthethwa died from a fall from the 22nd floor of the hotel. The publication reported that the French police searched the woods in Western Paris and did not find his body. There has been no official communication from the South African government.
French publication Le Parisien earlier reported that Mthethwa allegedly vanished in Paris, and the Paris Police have mobilised resources to find him. The police's preliminary report stated that his mobile phone last stopped working in the vicinity of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris. The police suspect that he may have taken his life.
Briefly News speaks to Mthethwa's friend
A friend of the late Minister expressed shock and grief over the news. Speaking to Briefly News, they shared that Mthethwa (Bab’ Nyambose) would be remembered by friends and family as a good man.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.