Nathi Mthethwa was found dead outside the Hyatt Regency hotel in Paris, France, on Tuesday, 30 September 2025

Mthethwa's former advisor, Walter Mokoena, expressed shock at the news and shared his thoughts on the late politician's cause of death

Social media users were divided, with some agreeing with Mokoena, while others dismissed his suggestion

Renowned sportscaster Walter Mokoena has reacted to the death of South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa. In his capacity as Mthethwa’s former advisor, Mokoena reflected on whether the late politician could ever have been the type to consider taking his own life.

Mthethwa was found dead at the foot of the Hyatt Regency hotel in Paris on Tuesday, 30 September 2025. The politician had been reported missing on Monday evening, 29 September 2025, after reportedly sending concerning messages to his wife.

As South Africans mourned the death of the former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, his former advisor, Walter Mokoena, broke his silence and shed light on the kind of man Nathi Mthethwa was.

Walter Mokoena responds to Nathi Mthethwa's cause of death

In a snippet shared by Newzroom Afrika hours after Mthethwa’s death had been confirmed, Mokoena reacted to the late ANC politician’s passing. The renowned broadcaster, who shares a daughter with Pearl Thusi, said that he was in disbelief when he first heard of Mthethwa’s passing.

“Absolute shock. One has not even been able to process this news. When I received a message from my former colleague, I thought, You know this is a bad joke. Which is, I mean, complete and utter shock at this moment,” Mokoena said.

When pressed on whether suicide seemed possible, Mokoena was adamant that it didn’t fit the man he knew. He painted a picture of a strong and fearless individual.

“Well, for me, I cannot match the two because the Nathi Mthethwa I knew was a fearless man, very brave, very courageous. So when I hear that they are, you know, such suspicions, it does not speak of the man that I knew. So, you know, you wonder because I mean, as you probably know, I lived in the city of Paris. I know where Port Maillot is, and my experience and somebody who, without casting aspersions on this report, it's very puzzling that when you're an ambassador, there's a security detail, there's intelligence, there's all these security apparatuses around a man who's representative of the president and the country at large. So it is quite puzzling, but I cannot understand from the man that I knew. Very, very strong, very fearless. But then again, in life, you know, life happens, yeah, but I cannot accept it in that manner,” Walter Mokoena explained.

Watch the video below:

Social media weighs in on Walter Mokoena's reaction

In the comment section, several social media users dismissed Walter Mokoena’s explanation. Others agreed with Mokoena’s sentiments.

Here are some of the comments:

@Downs04684246 suggested:

“Having been a police minister at one stage, one can never rule out the possibility of him also being involved in this police corruption. The timing of this is very suspicious, I must say.”

@AlfMatoke asked:

“The million-dollar question is: what is he afraid of?”

@Barbara94062061 agreed:

“Obviously, it was not suicide!”

@Pablonsimbi claimed:

“Nonsense, suicide, he was killed.”

@Ngwanya_Qengeba questioned:

“This guy once advised him 😳…on what?”

Ntsiki Mazwai speculates on Nathi Mthethwa’s death

Meanwhile, Walter Mokoena isn't the only popular South African individual who has questioned Nathi Mthethwa's cause of death.

Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai sparked online discussions after raising questions about the circumstances surrounding Nathi Mthethwa's death.

Social media users reacted with a mix of speculation and scepticism, with several agreeing with Mazwai's suggestion.

