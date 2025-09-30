Sponono Radebe, the estranged wife of Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 2 star Themba Khosa, shared her side of the story

Sponono shared how she discovered that Themba had applied to be on Season 2 of Married at First Sight South Africa

Several social media users sympathised with Sponono, while others criticised her for being too understanding

‘Married at First Sight SA’ star Themba Khosa’s estranged baby mama shared how he allegedly betrayed him. Image: LungeloKM/X, dj_themba_de_transporter_/Instagram

Sponono Radebe, the estranged wife of Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 2 co-star Themba Khosa, has shared her side of the story.

Themba Khosa made news headlines after he was exposed for lying about his relationship status and hiding his wife for the sake of publicity.

During an episode of the Engineer Your Life Podcast, which premiered on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, Sponono Radebe shared details of her 12-year relationship with Themba Khosa.

Sponono breaks silence on Themba Khosa's betrayal

In the episode shared on the Engineer Your Life YouTube account, Sponono told the podcast’s host, Lungelo KM, how she discovered that Themba Khosa was on Married at First Sight Mzansi.

She told Lungelo KM that she discovered Themba Khosa had applied to appear on Season 2 of Married at First Sight Mzansi by mistake. Sponono said that after she discovered the betrayal, she confronted Themba, and he reassured her that she was only doing it to boost his career.

“I didn’t know. I only found out about the show later, I think, later December or early January. When I was using his laptop, that's when I saw the messages from ‘Married at First Sight’ saying you are going to the next stage and whatnot. And then you talk about it, he is like I am doing it for my career. I was not happy about that, but the person has decided and has gone through the stages without even consulting with me,” she said.

Sponono highlighted that, contrary to what some of the fans of the show might believe, she wrote to the show’s producers a week after Themba left their shared home to shoot episodes of Married at First Sight.

“And then for the first week and then the second week, that's when you started fighting. OK, I cannot answer your calls. I'm busy shooting. You know, it's not normal work, you must check up with me and make sure I'm OK. So that's when the fight. Because I wrote to the show a week into the shooting. Not now, after seeing the episodes. A week into the show. Now this guy is changing me? This is not what we agreed on,” Sponono explained.

Watch the full video below:

Social media reacts as Themba Khosa's wife spills the tea

After Engineer Your Life shared a snippet of the episode on X, users filled the comments with reactions. While some sympathised with Sponono, others criticised her for being too trusting.

Here are some of the reactions:

@ZintleM2022 asked:

“She's doing podcasts now 🤔”

@Mkabayi_lo advised:

“She must heal. It happens to the best of us one way or the other.”

@KagiSpeaks highlighted:

“Themba abused her trust. Took full advantage and threw it in her face 💔”

@Tilly2204 shared:

“Truly speaking, she was playing with fire. People must always remember that there is someone better than you everywhere. It's worse if they have to spend time together and sleep together in the same bed. So, according to her, it was okay that another woman be used?”

Themba Khosa’s ‘Married at First Sight SA’ wife, Nelisa Ntabeni, opened up about their marriage. Image: dj_themba_de_transporter

Source: Briefly News