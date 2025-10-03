South African singer Langa Mavuso has finally dropped his highly anticipated album, Therapy: The OtherSide

Mavuso and Stella Artois hosted the album's listening session on Thursday, 2 October 2025, in Johannesburg

The 31-year-old singer exclusively shared with Briefly News the story behind the album

Langa Mavuso dropped his new project. Image: Supplied

Finally, the wait is over for Langa Mavuso's fans as he dropped his latest album, Therapy: The OtherSide, on Friday, 3 October 2025.

Social media has been buzzing shortly after the popular 31-year-old singer excitedly announced that his project had finally been released on all Digital Streaming Platforms (DSPs).

Just hours before his album dropped, Mavuso, in collaboration with Stella Artois, hosted an exclusive listening session on Thursday, 2 October 2025, at the historic Market Theatre in Johannesburg. The event was attended by fans, friends, family, and media personnel.

Therapy: The OtherSide reveals the deeply personal journey behind each track, and it also tells a personal story of the star, his journey of healing from the loss of his partner, Chef Lentswe Bhengu, who died after a short battle with an illness that had him hospitalised in 2023.

Langa Mavuso tells his story through music

During an exclusive interview with Briefly News journalist Mbali Tebele, Langa Mavuso opened up about his recent ex on one of his songs titled Forest. He shared with the publication that the song reflects him being open about his feelings and emotions.

"The song is only one about my recent ex, and it really was me sitting in the studio being bare, you know, and that's why I said in the song 'if I'm being very honest' because I felt like I was playing strong, healed, and wanting to be on the other side already but not having reached that truthfully and so for me in that song it was really more about expressing those feelings and the frustrations of that the person (Ex) I love, I can't be with them at the end."

Langa further opened up about his mother's support and how he frequently went home after being out of touch with both his family and himself. He also mentioned that this album is about him and a collection of letters he wrote to himself.

"This project is about me lamenting to the younger me, you know, and more importantly, it's about the letters I wrote to myself," he said.

Lloyiso and Langa Mavuso at the 'Therapy: The OtherSide' listening session. Image: Supplied

