Chef Lentswe Bhengu's romantic partner, Langa Mavuso, said his final words to him at the memorial service

Family and friends gathered at Nation Church in Rosebank, Johannesburg, to commemorate Chef Lentswe's life

Mzansi consoled Langa in the comments section of a trending TikTok video that showed him paying tribute to Chef Lentswe

Chef Lentswe Bhengu's family, friends and partner, Langa Mavuso, paid their respects to him in an emotional memorial service on March 6, 2023. Langa described their relationship from the beginning to the end of their time on Earth.

A video of Langa Mavuso saying his final words to Chef Lentswe has gone viral. Image: @iam_lentswe and @langamav

Bhengu passed away on February 28, 2023. News24 claims his family revealed in a media statement that the cause of death was a short illness that took his life while he was hospitalised at Sandton Medi-Clinic.

Chef Lentswe's partner, Langa Mavuso, pays tribute to him

Daily Sun reports that Lentswe's memorial service was underway on March 6 at Nation Church in Rosebank Johannesburg. Chef Lentswe's romantic partner, Langa Mavuso, was one of the speakers.

Langa told the family and everyone who attended to honour Lentswe's life that they met eight years ago and started dating. The singer described their relationship as fun and full of adventure.

"The seven years that I spent with Lentswe were pure love. We fought a lot, we had long embraces, and we made life for us. Regardless of the strain, we knew we loved each other. Every text ended with the words love first, love always."

@amanda.green1 shared the full speech from Langa in a TikTok video.

Mzansi comforts Langa Mavuso after losing his partner Chef Lentswe

@Nkanyezi said:

"Only Langa can carry so much grace under so much pain. May God heal him ♥️"

@Mrsbhele shared:

"To think he always sings at other people's funerals. I don’t think he ever imagined singing at his partner's funeral."

@Queen Elizma posted:

"Oh Lord, have mercy. Rest in peace Chef Lentswe and condolences to Mafoko's family, friends and his partner Langa Mavuso."

@miss.ntando replied:

"Not long, he was singing at AKA memorial service. So sorry, Langa I wish you healing."

@Nonhlanhla Thabede commented:

"Thank you, Langa, for giving us a glimpse at how much you loved each other and for sharing your love loudly and proudly. Love and light to you."

@ZanDi Nhlapo wrote:

"This is really sad. He keeps losing loved ones."

@Pumza Fihlani added:

"You can tell his heart is truly aching. Yhini Bawo umntwana."

Source: Briefly News