Mzansi social media users have shared mixed reactions to the alleged reason Andile Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi broke up

It has been reported that Andile and his wealthy family are questioning the paternity of the second baby he allegedly shares with Sithelo

MaMkhize's son shook Mzansi when he asked Tamia Louw for a hand in marriage after Sithelo gave birth to her second child

Andile Mpisane recently broke up with his baby mama Sithelo Shozi following an alleged squabble over the paternity of the stunner's second baby.

Andile Mpisane and Sithelo broke up over an alleged paternity squabble. Image: @andilempisane10, @_sithelo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi peeps have shared mixed reactions after reports suggested that the couple broke up after MaMkhize's son questioned the paternity of their second child. He allegedly suspected her of cheating on him. Andile Mpisane quickly moved on and got hitched to Tamia Louw recently.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and reported that the young Royal AM chairman even took back the posh BMW he gifted the stunner a few months back.

Peeps took to the blogger's comment section and shared their views on the news of their alleged breakup.

@RHAPOPO said:

"So basically not even money can make a woman not cheat. Kahle kahle, what is it that woman want?"

@Sbuddah_ commented:

"Kanti when these guys buy cars for their girlfriends they don't register them on their names? So it means they are just borrowing them mos. What a shame!"

@Londi__we added:

"But now who leaked all this information, ngizwela ingane (I feel for the baby). Imagine finding out your paternity was once questioned."

