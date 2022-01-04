No Chill: Peeps Are Convinced That Andile Mpisane's Wife Is Expecting a Baby

Mzansi peeps have speculated that Andile Mpisane's wife Tamia Mpisane is expecting a bundle of joy

The Royal AM chairman posted a video of himself and his boo kissing and peeps noticed that she apparently has a growing baby bump

Even though Andile and the stunner have not commented on the rumours, their fans are convinced that baby Mpisane is on the way

Mzansi social media users are convinced that Andile Mpisane's wife Tamia is pregnant. MaMkhize's son took to social media recently and posted a clip of himself with the stunner.

Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia are apparently expecting a baby. Image: @andilempisane10, @tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

In the video, the newlyweds kissed and then walked towards the person who was filming them. Peeps then noticed that Tamia Mpisane was allegedly trying to conceal her baby bump with the outfit she rocked.

They took to Andile's comment section on Instagram to speculate about Tamia's pregnancy, reports TshisaLIVE. This was not the first time that the rumour surfaced online but Tamia and her hubby have remained mum on the claims that started during their wedding day.

zandile_mtshotwana said:

"Is she pregnant?"

thereal_milodavidson wrote:

"Am I seeing a bump, is she pregnant with twins."

cleopatrakarabo2021 commented:

"Mmmm, Tamia looks pregnant."

01221n wrote:

"The baby bump."

lolitha_nongqotho added:

"She's pregnant."

Tamia Mpisane's pregnancy rumours confuse Mzansi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported Mzansi was left confused after Tamia Mpisane was spotted apparently drinking booze at her marriage celebration with Andile Mpisane.

Her hubby posted a clip of himself and Tamia carrying bottles of Moet & Chandon. In the videos Andile shared on Instagram Stories, Tamia is seemingly downing a drink from a champagne glass. There were rumours flying around suggesting that MaMkhize's son got hitched to Tamia Louw because she's pregnant.

The clip of Tamia allegedly drinking has confused many social media users. They questioned whether she's pregnant or not. Peeps took to her comments section on Instagram to share their thoughts on her pregnancy rumours after the clips of herself seemingly drinking surfaced. Instagram user beutiful_2023 commented:

"Yes she is, saw on the video they uploaded today."

