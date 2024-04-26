A South African woman on TikTok shared how a DNA test brought relief to her marriage

Her post revealed that her husband believed a child was his, leading to arguments and disrespect

The test proved the child wasn't his, and many commenters shared their support and similar experiences

A woman opened up about how a DNA test put her years of pain and frustration at bay when her husband finally learned that a child he thought was his actually was not.

Woman's husband finds out child isn't his

TikTok user @rural.stepmom posted a video where she revealed that she was relieved when the test results came back negative, proving her suspicions right that the child and baby mama who caused a rift in the marriage for years was actually not her husband's biological son.

"One day I will talk about how I fought with my husband over a child that was not his. He was so so convinced that the child was his. How we constantly fought whenever the child was visiting. How disrespectful the child was towards me.

"How the mother once told my husband that we can take the child to be ours even without intlawulo (damages) because she's going to get married to someone else. How the child was mantained more than the ones that were his. Yoh! Yoh! Yoh! I can go on and one about this story. But ke we move," @rural.stepmom shared.

Mzansi reacts to wife's frustrations

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were intrigued by the woman's post and heartbreaking story.

Others commended her for not giving up on her marriage, while some shared how they could relate to her family issues.

Nobbii reacted:

"Kunini ngithi yoh ."

Slindile Samantha Sk asked:

"Hawu. Is he still your husband?"

Nozuko said:

"My sister in-law went through a similar thing and hey we so happy that she never gave up on her marriage because of lamntana no mama wakhe congratulations sis uthixo abenawe ."

Palesa_Omuhle wrote:

"I love it when the situations they created backfire on them . I'd be secretly laughing at him with my friends drinking champagne ke sana."

zoekhalifa3 commented:

"Yhoo congratulations, was this during the marriage bandla? Haww men."

Pretty replied:

"I have a very similar story ngoba emhlabeni futhi ."

Man finds out he's not the biological dad of his son

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Black man was overcome with massive emotions and tears in front of an audience when he found out he was the biological father of his son.

In a hearty video that begins with the man and a young man captured in a frame, the man eagerly awaits the paternity test result.

When the result was finally pronounced, he broke down in tears, owing to the proud and unexpected moment.

