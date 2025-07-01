Talented South African actor Wiseman Sithole, who starred in Shooting Stars, 90 Plein Street, and Projek Dina, has passed away

Sithole's agent confirmed he passed away suddenly on Sunday, 29 June, in a statement on social media on Monday, 30 June

The actor's industry friends and fans took to social media this week to pay tribute to the fan-favourite actor

Wiseman Sithole passed away on Sunday, 29 June. Images: ERMStars

Source: Instagram

Talented South African actor Wiseman Sithole, who starred opposite Presley Chweneyagae in 90 Plein Street, has passed away at the age of 51 years.

The 90 Plein Street and Shooting Stars actor dies a week after his co-star, Meme Ditshego, who also passed away in June.

Sithole reportedly died suddenly on Sunday, 29 June 2025. His agent, ERM Stars Talent Management, confirmed his passing in a statement on Instagram on Monday, 30 June.

"It is with the greatest sadness that we share the shattering news of Wiseman Sithole's sudden passing. We are honoured to have worked alongside this legend of an actor. He touched many lives as a friend, relative, and to his audience on screen. We will miss you so much Wiseman!" reads the statement.

Briefly News will give an update on the actor's cause of death, funeral, and memorial service details as soon as possible.

South Africans pay tribute to the actor

khadijatracey said:

"Oh dear, so many passing. Rest in peace, Wiseman."

marc.pleass wrote:

"I'm absolutely floored. I truly can't believe this awful news. After years of admiring Wiseman from afar, a fellow actor with @ermstars, I eventually was honoured enough to meet and work with Wiseman just over a year ago on the set of the not yet released feature. A warm, quiet gentleman, and such a talented actor. A true thespian, but surprisingly so humble. I was quite taken aback by this gentle soul. It was soon very clear to me just how special Wiseman was. A proud father like myself and born in the same year, I felt we were of the same cloth. My condolences to his lovely family, his wife, and children. This is truly a sad day for us all to have lost such a man. Rest in peace, @wisemansithole6. I hope to see you again so we can do some more funny faces."

robynsarascott responded:

"I am so, so sad to hear. What a lovely man."

turquoise15 said:

"This is shocking news. May he rest in peace."

glenbidermanpam wrote:

"He was such a kind man. I will never forget him."

neilcoppen replied:

"Oh no, this is terribly sad news. What a dear and talented man. Condolences to all who knew, created, and loved him."

sallywarncke wrote:

"Omg, this is devastatingly sad."

The actor's agency confirmed his passing on Tuesday, 1 July. Image: ERMStars

Source: Instagram

RIP Meme Ditshego: ‘Ga Re Dumele’ actress’s cause of death has been announced

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this June that the South African entertainment industry is mourning the passing of veteran actress Meme Ditshego, who passed on Wednesday, 25 June.

The actress is famously known for her roles on SABC's sitcoms, Ga Re Dumele, Coconutz, and Mzansi Magic's Cobrizi.

A source close to the legendary actress's family has announced the 60-year-old actress's cause of death.

Source: Briefly News