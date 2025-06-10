Late actor Presley Chweneyagae reportedly made amends with his son before he passed away on Tuesday, 27 May

Chweneyagae's eldest son appeared at The River and Tsotsi actor's memorial and funeral services this past week

The 90 Plein Street actor made headlines in 2023 when his baby mama alleged that he was neglecting his son

Actor Presley Chweneyagae amended his relationship with his estranged son. PresleyChweneyagae

Actor Presley Chweneyagae, who made headlines in 2023 when his baby mama accused him of neglecting his child, fixed his relationship with his eldest son, Siyabulela Somfula before he died.

The actor's wife, Charlaine Kirk, and his three sons honoured him at his memorial and funeral services this past week.

The River actress Tsholo Matshaba, who read the actor's obituary at his funeral service revealed that Chweneyagae is leaving behind his wife, Charlaine Kirk, and his three sons, Siyabulela Somfula as well as, Preston and Ashton Chweneyagae.

City Press confirms that Chweneyagae and his son, Siyabulela Somfula were on good terms before his passing.

Free State Radio shared a video on Facebook of Chweneyagae's three children at his memorial service in Pretoria on Thursday, 5 June.

The SABC shared a clip of Siyabulela with his brothers at their father's funeral service.

Presley reportedly made amends with eldest son

According to media reports Presley Chweneyagae maintained a strong relationship with his son, Siyabulela Somfula before he passed away.

Sources close to the Chweneyagae family reportedly confirmed that the late actor shared a positive and supportive relationship with his eldest son, who was present at his funeral services.

Late actor appears on Moja Love's Papgeld

The Tsotsi actor Presley Chweneyagae topped Twitter trends in 2023 when a woman named Alletta Somfula from Kempton Park in Johannesburg accused him of neglecting his son.

The woman revealed to the Moja Love TV show, Papgeld, hoping they would help her get some money from Chweneyagae.

Alleta shared that she met the star in 2005 and got pregnant. She added that she found out she was pregnant when he had gone to the US for the Oscars.

"When he came back, I told him I was pregnant. He even asked my uncles to alert his family that I was pregnant, but his mother denied the child," said Alleta.

Alleta shared with ZiMoja in 2023 that their 16-year-old son was in grade 10. Alleta added that DNA tests were done, which confirmed that Siyabulela was the actor's son.

The actor's baby mama also revealed that Chweneyagae offered to support their son but only gave her R1000.

Actor Presley Chweneyagae was laid to rest on Saturday. Image: PresleyChweneyagae

