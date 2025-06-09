The funeral service of the award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae trended on social media over the weekend

The actor's wife, Charlaine Kirk, cried uncontrollably when his coffin descended into the ground

South Africans predict the actor didn't want to die and his coffin was stuck because he didn't want to go

Actor Presley Chweneyagae's coffin gets stuck during burial. Image: Presley Chweneyagae

The funeral service of The River star Presley Chweneyagae topped Twitter trends on Saturday, 7 June when his coffin got stuck, while being lowered into the ground.

Chweneyagae's wife, Charlaine Kirk, also made headlines over the weekend when she cried uncontrollably while his coffin descended.

In the video, Kirk is being comforted by her children and family at the burial site, while she cries.

Newzroom Afrika shared a clip of Chweneyagae's coffin struggling to descend on Saturday, 7 June.

South Africans react to the actor's coffin video

@Tinyiko08921892 said:

"He doesn’t wanna go, we can all see the box didn't wanna go down."

@BETTERSA_ replied:

"While Warren Masemola was speaking, his coffin was shown at the corner of the screen, and it was white."

@SydneyLetsapa said:

"What was wrong with this funeral service? Coffin couldn't go down smoothly nje."

@Babyjackson2014 replied:

"When I heard the news, people said Cobra died, I thought it was a joke, but it wasn't ripping king of acting."

@Makhoshi responded:

"This is a difficult moment, strength to the family and friends."

@ntovholeni1 said:

"Black funerals are now extravagant, exorbitant and has become a lifestyle. Even TV stations are showing rolling coverage of a funeral for the whole day. There's no time for families to mourn their loved ones in peace. Black people spend too much money on booze, parties and funerals."

@Raesetja123 said:

"I have a problem with actors crying in real life. It feels like their acting."

@Remiazania2

Very honest & touching tribute to his friend and to South African great actor who made us to identify with each and every character he was portraying. Rest in peace Cobra aka Cobrizi

@troubledcole responded:

"Friends will embarrass you. Now his family will think he was playing for both sides."

@NtombelaSindi wrote:

"Losing a friend it's hard. You have no one to share your pain with. May he find strength."

@ImiCulate replied:

"You should have posted the video about how they fought and where he reprimanded the culture of drunkenness."

@Kanyie85 said:

"It's very refreshing and eye opening seeing them in real life other than the characters they portray. He's totally different. And I like it."

Award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae's was buried on Saturday, 7 June. Image: Presley Chweneyagae

