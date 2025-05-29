Presley Chweneyagae passed away suddenly on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, plunging South Africa into mourning

Presley Chweneyagae’s family shared details for his funeral and 2 memorial services. Image: ms_sandz_, poetr_ytyler55

The family of the late South African actor Presley Chweneyagae has confirmed the details and dates for the funeral service and two memorial services. Chweneyagae’s sudden passing on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, aged 40, plunged South Africa into mourning.

Presley Chweneyagae's funeral and memorial service dates revealed

On Wednesday, 28 May, family spokesperson Mzwakhe Sigudla shared funeral and memorial service details. Speaking to Kaya 959 news reporter Kat Sekhotho outside Presley Chweneyagae’s home in Pretoria, Sigudla shared that two memorial services will be held next week to celebrate the late Tsotsi actor’s life.

The first memorial service will take place in Mahikeng on Tuesday, 3 June 2025, followed by a second one in Pretoria on Thursday, 5 June. The family spokesperson shared that Presley Chweneyagae’s funeral will be on Saturday, 7 June.

“We want to confirm that the family has confirmed that there will be two memorial services. One will be in Mafikeng next week on Tuesday, and the other one will be in Pretoria on Thursday next week, and the funeral will be on Saturday,” Mzwakhe Sigudla said.

He added that the funeral venue will be confirmed at a later stage.

Presley Chweneyagae’s family works with industry colleagues

He explained that Chweneyagae’s family is collaborating with various individuals in the entertainment industry to honour the late Cobrizi actor.

“We are in contact with various people within the industry. As you know, Presley has been an icon and celebrated. So, we have opened up this to allow the process of people supporting the event and to be part of the activities that we are planning,” he explained.

Watch the video of the full announcement below:

Presley Chweneyagae’s family confirmed his funeral and 2 memorial service details. Image: presleychweneyagae

Presley Chweneyagae shares how he wants to be remembered

While Presley Chweneyagae's family is preparing to honour him, the actor previously shared how he wanted to be remembered after his death.

Fans of the actor resurfaced an interview clip from Podcast & Chill, where Presley expressed his wish to be remembered as a passionate and respectful actor. In the file footage, Presley said:

"I just want to be remembered as an actor who loved his work and who had great respect for others."

Presley Chweneyagae's family shares his cause of death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Presley Chweneyagae's family recently shed more light on his death, revealing the cause of his death after speculation by fans.

Per the report, Chweneyagae's family debunked foul play rumours and announced that he died from natural causes.

The update on Presley Chweneyagae’s cause of death sparked a flurry of reactions. Several fans weren't convinced and asked for further investigation.

