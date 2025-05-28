Presley Chweneyagae's death at age 40 on 27 May 2025 shocked fans, with his family confirming he died of natural causes and dismissing foul play rumours

Tributes from fans and celebrities, including Tsotsi co-star Terry Pheto, poured in on social media, celebrating his iconic roles in Tsotsi and The River

A resurfaced interview clip from Podcast & Chill, where Presley expressed his wish to be remembered as a passionate and respectful actor, moved fans to tears and prompted heartfelt condolences

Presley Chweneyagae's death came as a shock to his fans and followers. The star, who was popular for iconic roles in Tsotsi and The River, spoke about how he wanted to be remembered after his death in a viral video.

Presley Chweneyagae talked about how he wanted to be remembered. Image: @presleychweneyagae

Source: Instagram

Fans unearth Presley Chweneyagae's old interview

Tributes have been pouring in since the shocking news of the award-winning South African actor Presley Chweneyagae's untimely death was announced. The actor died on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, he was 40 years old.

Presley's family recently shed more light on his death, revealing the cause of his death after speculation by fans. Per the report, Chweneyagae's family debunked foul play rumours and announced that he died from natural causes.

Fans have reacted to a resurfaced video of late actor Presley Chweneyagae. Image: @presleychweneyagae

Source: Instagram

Fans and colleagues, including Tsotsi co-star Terry Pheto, shared touching tributes on social media.

A fan with the TikTok handle @newsdesktok reposted a video of the actor on MacG's Podcast & Chill talking about how he wanted to be remembered when he dies. He said:

"I just want to be remembered as an actor who loved his work and who had great respect for others."

Fans react to Presley Chweneyagae's interview

Social media users flooded the post's comment section with heartfelt condolence messages. Many vowed to keep Presley "Cobra" Chweneyagae's memory alive.

@MakaAlwandeNoAlondwe said:

"Rest in Power Cobrizi wale eazy🥺🥺🥺"

@london commented:

"Yah neh, leso o setlhogo. Rest in perfect peace, Cobra 🙏"

@MaBhule wrote:

"You left us a massive heartbreak Cobrizi...gone too soon."

@Buhle added:

"RIP Presley, you gave us a lot of entertainment and we will never forget you....Legend, gone too soon.🤗"

@Ayanda Khosiélihle noted:

"He ran his race, he will be remembered as the best we've ever had. Love and light to those close to him."

@Aya_Mng said:

"I'm not okay. Cobrizi was too cool, man. He sure did make us laugh, even on our saddest days. Rest easy wa le easy."

@Buhle wrote:

"RIP Presley, you gave us a lot of entertainment, and we will never forget you. Legend gone too soon."

@Tshepiso added:

"And we will remember him for that. SA has lost one of the best. Goodnight, Cobrizi."

Musa Khawula slams Presley Chweneyagae

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that while South Africans have flooded the internet with heartfelt tributes for Presley Chweneyagae following his passing, one voice has stood out, refusing to conform to the dictates of ubuntu.

Musa Khawula, who is currently behind bars, chose violence while updating his fans of Presley Chweneyagae’s passing.

Source: Briefly News