South Africans are mourning actor Presley Chweneyagae, who passed away at age 40 from natural causes on 27 May 2025

A touching old TikTok video of Presley and the late singer Zahara resurfaced, showing them joyfully spending time together and leaving fans emotional

Fans expressed heartbreak over losing both stars, praising their impact on South African entertainment locally and globally

South Africans are still reeling following Presley Chweneyagae's untimely death on Tuesday, 27 May 2025. The star, who was 40 years old, reportedly died from natural causes.

A video of Zahara and Presley Chweneyagae has gone viral online. Image: @zahara and @presleychweneyagae

Source: Instagram

Zahara and Presley's video leaves fans in tears

The South African entertainment industry is mourning Presley Chweneyagae's death. Fans and colleagues have been sharing heartfelt condolence messages after the star's management and family confirmed his death in a social media statement.

Social media has been awash with video clips from several of Presley's television shows and films. Some social media users even unearthed an old video of The River actor talking about how he wanted to be remembered after his death during an interview with MacG on Podcast & Chill.

A social media user with the handle @simunye_saba left social media users chopping onions with a video of Presley Chweneyagae goofing around with late award-winning musician Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara. In the now viral video shared on TikTok on 27 May 2025, the stars seemed to be having a good time together.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Presley and Zahara's sweet video

Zahara and Presley's fans loved seeing an old video of their two favourite stars together. Fans said they could not believe that the two talented stars were gone.

Many praised the stars for using their talent to put the country on the continent and the globe.

@Zahara's fan said:

"They are together in heaven."

@Kgile wrote:

"I haven't healed from Zahara's death, and now Cobrizi."

@Heavenly Manaka added:

"Crazy how both of them are gone."

@user7557618701425 added:

"Oh, we are going to miss that handsome smile on our screen. Cobra would make you smile even if you didn't want to."

@Nokhuthula noted:

"It's sad that my two favourites are no more."

@Mapsskits said:

"Through it all, rest in peace, you made South Africa known the continent and beyond."

Zahara's fans clean her final resting place

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zahara may be gone, but her legacy lives on forever. The late singer's fans and followers recently went to her and her sister's final resting places to tidy the place up.

Fans and fellow colleagues have been remembering the Loliwe hitmaker. Zahara's friend and colleague, Vusi Nova, is among the many people who have taken to social media to remember Zahara. A social media user with the handle @simunye_saba took to TikTok to share a video of some people close to Zahara cleaning the singer's and her late sister's graves at Phumlani Cemetery in East London.

