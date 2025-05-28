The family of Cobrizi star Presley Oageng Chweneyagae has spoken out regarding his passing on Tuesday, 27 May 2025

They are thankful to South Africans for their support messages on social media regarding his untimely death

Presley Chweneyagae passed away in his Pretoria home after reportedly struggling to breathe

South African actor Presley Chweneyagae's family is grateful for the support SA has shown them.

SAFTA Award-winning actor Presley Oageng Chweneyagae passed away on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, and Mzansi came in their numbers to share their messages of condolences.

Presley's family speak out following his passing

The family revealed that they are extremely shocked and are still coming to terms with his passing. With that said, they are grateful for the outpouring of love and support South Africans have shown them on social media and beyond. Sigudla said this assures them that Presley's contribution to the arts made a huge impact.

Speaking to the SABC, a family member, Mzwakhe Sigudla said, “We are very shocked about the sudden loss of our brother. We are still processing this devastating news. We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude as a family for the messages of condolences, support that we have received from South Africans. Indeed, it shows that our brother has made a significant contribution with his craft in our country.”

'Cobrizi' actor Presley Chweneyagae passed away at his Pretoria home. Image: Presley Chweneyagae

Presley's cause of death revealed

SABC journalist Chriselda Lewis revealed the Cobrizi star's cause of death, saying the family does not suspect foul play. The family confirmed to the media that he died of natural causes.

"The family of #RIPPresleyChweneyagae has told media that he passed away due to natural causes. No foul play suspected. He struggled to breathe. Paramedics were called, but it was too late," Lewis reported on X.

Tshedza Films pays tribute to Presley

The film production company that cast Presley Chweneyagae on The River as Thuso ‘Cobra’ Mokoena paid tribute to the actor in an emotional statement on Instagram.

"We are utterly heartbroken by the passing of our beloved Presley Chweneyagae. From the very first day of shooting The River back in 2017, it was clear Presley was something special. Interestingly, we hadn't even been considering him for the role. But the moment he stepped on set, he lit up the space: a rare mix of charisma, raw talent, and a deep love for his work. What none of us could've predicted was just how iconic Cobra would become," they wrote.

He brought his character to life so much that he got his own spin-off, Cobrizi, after the show ended.

"Presley gave South Africa one of its most unforgettable TV characters; complete with swagger (his beret), lingo, and an emotional depth that only he could deliver. Cobra didn't just live on screen; he became a cultural phenomenon. And even as the writers and creators of the character, we often sat back in awe at what Presley brought to it. A spin-off show currently on air exists in honour of the magic he created," the statement continues.

Former The River star Thabiso pays tribute to Presley

In a previous report from Briefly News, former The River actor Thabiso Ramotshela paid tribute to Presley Chweneyagae.

He played the role of Presley Chweneyagae's on-screen son in the 1Magic telenovela.

