Celebrated actor and media personality Presley Chweneyagae, who starred in The River from seasons one to six has died

Chweneyagae, who played the role of Cobra Mokwena in the award-winning TV show died on Tuesday at 40 years

Fans of the actor and celebrity friends took to social media on Tuesday morning to bid farewell to the star

Actor Presley Chweneyagae dies at 40. Image: Presley Chweneyagae

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite actor Presley Chweneyagae, who starred in 1Magic's telenovela The River has reportedly passed away.

Chweneyagae, who previously revealed that he planned to retire from acting at 40, passed away on Tuesday morning, 27 May at 40.

Newzroom Afrika confirmed the passing of the celebrated actor on social media on Tuesday morning.

While @eNCA reported on its X account:

"South African actor Presley Chweneyagae has died, aged 40. Chweneyagae came to prominence when he starred in the movie adaptation of Athol Fugard's novel, Tsotsi."

South Africans and fans of the star took to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

Briefly News will give an update on the actor's cause of death, memorial and funeral services soon.

South Africans mourn the fan-favourite actor

@RichBlackWidow said:

"Haebo lena (you guys) …tell me this is a joke. Cobra died how?"

@Malume_1995 wrote:

"You work hard then you die, what's the point of working hard? Now look, you studied 7 years at medical school, just for you to die. That's why I don't work hard, never did. Go well Presley, rest in peace."

@ngingulungelo

"So, @NorthWesTimes were true. RIP to the man, the legend."

@visse_ss replied:

"Rest in peace, Presley Chweneyagae. Gone too soon, but your legacy will live on through your unforgettable performances."

@Constitution_94 wrote:

"Why are actors and artists dying so young!?"

@LephalaleF10342 said:

"Television will never be the same again without him. May his soul rest in peace."

@Kingzz_m wrote:

"Last episode of Cobrizi he was praying for his parents to accept him on the other side."

@MsNomthy said:

"And he said when he is 40, he is leaving the entertainment industry."

@STheposterboy said:

"Ao Mokwepa banna..just as I was enjoying his flawless performance on Cobriz."

@Amahle_Smiith replied:

"This is so heart breaking. May his soul forever rest indaba in peace. RIP."

@CGChange2023 wrote:

"South African celebrities and dying at 40. What is really going on, first it was 37?"

@JackPhakathi1 replied:

"Being an entertainer in South Africa is deeply challenging. All the owners of casting agencies have to be arrested."

@PalesaS_ said:

"Ao bathong! Cobrizi wa le eazy, Mr forever Massive."

RIP: ‘The River’ star Presley Chweneyagae has died. Images: PresleyChweneyagae

Source: Instagram

Tsotsi’: Presley Chweneyagae’s Foundation received R15 Million from National Lotteries Commission

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in February 2024 that Presley Chweneyagae has been implicated in an SIU investigation for allegedly laundering R15 million through his foundation.

Chweneyagae Foundation received the funds from the NLC and transferred a significant portion to a company owned by the wife of a former NLC chief operating officer.

Social media users are calling for Chweneyagae's arrest and criticising the lack of convictions in corruption cases.

Source: Briefly News