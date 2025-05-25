Musa Mseleku's daughter, Snenhlanhla 'Sne' Mseleku, is facing pregnancy rumours after she went live on Instagram

A fan of Uthando Nes'thembu reality TV star re-shared screenshots of the reality TV star's latest photo on X this weekend

The reality TV star previously clapped back in a video and slammed reports that she's expecting a third baby

‘Uthando Nes’Thembu’ star Sne Mseleku is reportedly pregnant. Image: UNtlatywa

Content creator Sne Mseleku trended on X this weekend when photos of her "looking" pregnant were shared on social media.

The Uthando Nes'Thembu who was previously accused of being ungrateful by viewers recently went live on Instagram.

Social media user @MkwanaziTK shared the latest photos of Sne from her Instagram story on Saturday, 24 May.

"She's pregnant again. Hay, uSne, that time her siblings are collecting degrees," she captioned the photos.

IOL reported in April that the reality TV star denied claims that she's expecting another baby.

The Izingane Zesthembu, who currently has two children revealed in a video that she just had a big tummy and told people to mind their own business.

Viewers of the show react to Sne's latest photos

@Usiphokazii_ wrote:

"How do y’all expect her to make sound decisions, ay nani?"

@Trinity_Allblac said:

"Money can't buy class and wisdom. I bet you now if Mseleku dies she'll be the one at the funeral starting rumours such as one of his wives killed him, the same one who'll fight for inheritance with her siblings. I know these types. Lazy and stupid."

@Rural_Emperor wrote:

"You think a degree is worth more than falling pregnant."

@MkwanaziTK said:

"Especially, if you are not working, living under your dad's house, being fed by your dad, can't support your kids, yes a degree is more important."

@sandyeezy replied:

"Guys…don’t judge. What seems like a dead-end road could turn into a testimony. Learn to pray for people."

@BalisoMlamli wrote:

"Yhazi I actually think she’s not well upstairs u Sne. Something is definitely not ok with her, I think she needs help."

@JuanitaMazuba said:

"Is it the coloured guy’s baby? I’m so disappointed. She forgets that uThando called her a thing because of how she always puts men before her kids. I thought that would be the wake-up call."

@simphiwemothop5 said:

"She's doing the opposite of his father having many children."

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Why is nobody putting her on a loop, because she’s very friendly with her womb."

‘Uthando Nes’Thembu’ fans respond to Sne Mseleku’s alleged pregnancy. Images: UNtlatywa and Dexigner2

