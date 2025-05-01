The recent episode of Uthando Nes'Thembu left a sour taste in many people's mouths

An online user posted a snippet of an altercation between MaNgwabe and Sne Mseleku, which quickly went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section, accusing Sne Mseleku of being ungrateful

Mara, Sne Mseleku needs to fix her ways of talking, especially with her father, Musa Mseleku's wives. The 30-year-old reality TV star recently made headlines on social media regarding her altercation with MaNgwabe on the recent episode of Uthando Nes'Thembu.

An online user @Lucky_Luu1 posted a short snippet of Sne and MaNgwabe's argument, which happened on Wednesday, 30 April 2025, episode of Uthando Nes'Thembu, which led to many viewers accusing the Izingane Zes'Thembu cast member of being ungrateful.

In the video, MaNgwabe was arguing with Sne regarding her buying the star groceries when she was pregnant. Sne was recently accused of expecting yet another child.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi drags Sne Mseleku for being ungrateful

After watching the clip, many netizens flooded the comment section, accusing Mseleku's firstborn of being ungrateful, and some defended her outrageous behaviour.

Here are some of the comments below:

@kheswa_thenjiwe commented:

"She’s so ungrateful sies!"

@VusiG36 defended Sne:

"Can we also look at how Sne dealt with the passing of her mom, did she mourn her properly? Her anger might stem from the pain."

@SfoRamangoaela said:

"Dijo ke tshila ya meno, I hate it when people who help with food always expect to have control over people because they gave them food...No matter who's the villain, dijo ke tshila ya meno."

@SandyTlang wrote:

"But MaNgwabe has never spoken to Sne like this, now that she’s on her way out she’s revealing her true colours."

@Diplomat_Baloyi responded:

"This was sad to watch."

@MinellyNowy replied:

"I’m glad Mbali confronted her and told her the truth. Sne can’t stand the heat, she’s always walking off because she knows she’s wrong. She wants to open her mouth behind people's backs. #Unthandonesthembu."

@msihlez1608 stated:

"The nerve of complaining as if uMbali had to, umdala umithi, why aren’t you providing for yourself, with your baby daddy? Someone needs to slap Sne back to her senses if she has any."

Sne Mseleku was accused of being ungrateful. Image: @snemseleku76

Source: Instagram

Is MaKhwela friends with Sne Mseleku?

Meanwhile, viewers are dragging Sne for being ungrateful. Previously, during MaKhwela's lobola negotiations preparations, Sne Mseleku, Musa's daughter, hinted at them being friends. When MaCele introduced MaKhwela to all the other wives and children in the family, Sne referred to her by her first name.

This prompted a quick response from MaCele, who asked her if they knew one another. Sne said they are chommies. However, MaKhwela denied knowing Sne on a friend level and said she only met her once at an outing. "For her to say we are friends, no. That is not true. We are not," Samke remarked.

Sne given cold shoulder after podcast interview

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sne Mseleku was apparently given the cold shoulder after appearing on a podcast.

Sne said some of her family members are not speaking to her, supposedly over what she disclosed in the show. People said that she deserved it because of the family secrets she spilt.

