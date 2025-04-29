South African TV personality Nunu Khumalo's relationship was a hot topic after a photo of her new boyfriend went viral

The photo was taken during their dinner recently at an undisclosed restaurant, and an X blog page alleged that the man is Italian

Social media users made jokes about Red Ink actress and her bae, with some mentioning other African women who dated outside of their race

'Red Ink' star Nunu Khumalo showed off her boyfriend.

Nunu Khumalo shows off new bae

South African actress Nunu Khumalo has gone viral on social media following reports that she has bagged herself an Italian boo.

X blog page @MDNnewss posted a photo of the Red Ink actress and her man having dinner at a restaurant.

Mzansi joked and pointed out her bad wig, saying it is the key for African ladies to attract white men.

A user @6Buhle said: "My sisters — y'all need to invest in a bad wig. I'm telling you."

Mzansi jokes about Nunu Khumalo's new bae

Social media users joked about Nunu Khumalo's new bae, and some mentioned other celebs who dated outside their races.

SA made jokes about Nunu Khumalo's new boyfriend.

For instance, some people brought up Pabi Moloi, whose relationship with Ruan Adams was hit with controversy after he demanded half of her estate and a monthly spousal support of R8 500.

Ruan claimed that Pabi brought lawyers to stall their proceedings at the Johannesburg High Court.

Here are some of the reactions:

@MhlathiCaba joked:

"I am convinced that hard rock wigs equate to hard life."

@_Thembalihle_ said:

"They make a cute couple."

@Wandisa_L laughed:

"The TikTok girlies have been saying."

@fraudfemme added:

"Or a fringe, it’s simple."

@FELIXNYIRENDA11 said:

"As much as this is beautiful, but South African female celebrities should have learned something from Pabi. Especially where dating white dudes is concerned."

@Shah_of_Irann asked:

"Why is everybody dating a white man all of a sudden? No judgement though. Love is love."

@iamDavincy stated:

"We know how it usually ends."

@getlikePosh gushed:

"They look so good, especially her. Her face is so exotic."

@Tems_Eland claimed:

"If they have a baby, then break-up, he will take her or him to Italy. We are tired of fighting for you guys."

@Khwezi_Phwea laughed and said:

"My girls are never beating the stiff wigs allegations. I'm afraid."

@le_banteur joked:

"You mean to tell me I should’ve shot my shot that one time we locked eyes in Sandton because what is this MaKhumalo?"

