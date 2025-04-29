Celebrity doctor, Dr Brian Monaisa has responded to rumours that he performed a BBL on Gogo Skhotheni

The surgeon, who recently dated Minnie Dlamini, shared his comments about Skhotheni's BBL on his social media account

South Africans took to Skhotheni's video on X to criticise her dress code at church while some revealed that she was seeking attention

Dr Brian Monaisa denies performing a BBL on Gogo Skhotheni. Images: Brian Monaisa

Source: Twitter

Minnie Dlamini's ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa has reacted to rumours that he performed a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery on Gogo Skhotheni.

This comes after the former traditional healer trended on social media this April when she held a prayer session at church in a tightfitting dress that showed off her behind.

X user @sadmethod shared a video of Gogo Skhotheni preaching at church and captioned the video:

"Lama BBL you."

@Keneiwe15 asked:

"Is it from Brian Monaisa or Dr Pert?"

Monaisa revealed on his X account that he didn't perform the surgery on the former traditional healer.

"You remember this lady threatened to bewitch me!? So, no not me," he said.

Briefly News contacted Dr Brian Monaisa regarding his comments. He did not respond to our question when we published this article.

South Africans react to Gogo Skhotheni's video

@slindilendou_ asked:

"Why the walk? Why that dress?"

@only_kamo23 said:

"She even took her hills off so she can galivant smoothly."

@Black08902548 responded:

"She is just showing off the BBL. The male congregants go there to see some a**."

@uMkhabela replied:

"I wonder what the wives of these men think about this."

@IAmSnehCele wrote:

"Does this church not have its own uniform?"

@g4swater said:

"She's there to bonyedisa (to make them want her) those old men."

@Mowlebz replied:

"I'd have her choose; abide by the church dress code or leave."

@townxipclownza said:

"The men are looking at that a** and are like drooling on her."

@_MGLKD_ responded:

"Them n*ggas are having the time of their lives up there. They are watching her go up and down."

@AzeeBoss said:

"Spiritualist parading as a Christian, and it had to be this church. I am not surprised."

@OnlySpurs_ said:

"She's doing this up and down for these men to look at her a*s."

@ThulzMboweni responded:

"The video and background sound don't match. What's going on?"

@03_MasterChief replied:

"Yaz as abantu abamnyama (black people). For as long as we allow religion to capture us in this ridiculous way, forget about getting back the land Mandela sold at Codessa."

@only_kamo23 said:

"She likes one of the guys on the table."

Dr Brian Monaisa denies performing a BBL on Gogo Skhotheni. Images: Gogo Skhotheni

Source: Instagram

