Talented South African musician MaWhoo turned social media upside down this weekend when she revealed she's still a v*rgin

The Amapiano sensation topped social media trends when she took to her Facebook account to make the revelation

Followers and fans of the musician flooded her Facebook post to comment on her claims about her v*rginity

Amapiano singer, MaWhoo, real name Thandeka Ngema, who recently made headlines for her gorgeous pictures divided social media when she shared that she's still a v*rgin.

Fans of the Ngilimele and Amazwe hitmaker were surprised on Sunday, 27 April, when she made the announcement on her social media account, while some speculated that she's teasing a new song.

The singer wrote: "I'm still a v*rgin."

Entertainment channel @mdnnewss shared a screenshot of the musician's post on X after she revealed on her Facebook account that she has maintained her v*rginity.

South Africans react to the influencer's claims

@ChrisExcel102 responded:

"She speaks as if we haven’t seen her Onlyfans content."

@BoiketloPienaar said:

"Yeah, I know these ones. First, it was Kelly Khumalo then Minnie Dlamini."

@SelloLepheana88 replied:

"We don't know if she's telling the truth or not. If there's no guy saying she is lying I will take her word."

@MzilaKaNgwenya said:

"She Identifies as one. Thats what she should have said."

MasonDoLindor responded:

"There's a particular province where if you haven't had it for a month, you're, by default, a v*rgin. This is it."

@NormaMansoor wrote:

"I don’t think she’ll be stupid enough to post it if she’s no. This space right here will take her down if someone comes forward to state his case. I’m with her. Please be true."

@bad_option88 wrote:

"Anything is possible after Easter weekend!"

@katli3v3 said:

"She's not the first one to claim such, we know."

MajaRegina5787 replied:

"Itjitji. Even Kelly Khumalo was claiming that throne. We will never be misled."

@Miz_Ruraltarain wrote:

"If we didn't know her current blesser."

@Joji_Thobani replied:

"But what's the point of v*rginity if you show nakedness publicly?"

@Tillyies said:

"I’m not saying she’s a v*rgin or not, kodwa v*rginity has nothing to do with behaviour but actual s*xual interc*urse. So just because someone gyrates or dresses provocatively doesn’t mean they are active. Remember Kelly Khumalo as itshitshi. She wasn’t exactly modest."

MaWhoo demands R500k allowance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the singer and influencer MaWho said she wants a R500 000 allowance.

The singer surprised her followers when she said she deserved a girlfriend allowance of R500K and even more because she's good for it.

The Amapiano sensation had netizens rattled over her demands, with some even saying she was worth the exorbitant amount.

Meanwhile, some netizens felt that MaWhoo was in over her head and judged the men who may have dropped that much money on her.

