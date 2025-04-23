Amapiano musician MaWhoo was a recent guest at Metro FM, where she performed a medley of her hit songs

In a video shared on X, MaWhoo sang her verse from Kabza De Small and Mthunzi's hit song Amazwe and her hit track Ngilimele

MaWhoo is also nominated at the Metro FM Music Awards 2025 under the Best Styled Artist, and she begged her fans to vote for her

Mzansi's most recognised Amapiano artist, MaWhoo, was a guest at Metro FM's Midday Unplugged. While there, she put her vocals to the test and performed two of her most viral songs.

MaWhoo performed a few of her songs during an interview at Metro FM Midday Unplugged. Image: Mawhoo

Source: Instagram

MaWhoo impresses with her voice at Metro FM

Talented vocalist MaWhoo has been the talk of the town following her performance at the popular radio station.

In an X video posted by @PianoConnectSA, MaWhoo, dressed in a stylish orange dress, sang her verse from Amazwe and her hit song Ngilimele.

MaWhoo speaks on her love for fashion

After the performance, the presenter mentioned that MaWhoo is nominated at the Metro FM Music Awards under the Best Styled Artist category.

Speaking about her nomination, MaWhoo said, "Before music, I used to do fashion-related things. I used to own a boutique shop. So when I received the nomination, I was so happy. It means a lot. Also, being recognised by a big radio station such as Metro FM, I am very happy and humbled. I am passionate about fashion," she said before encouraging her fans to vote for her.

The award ceremony will be hosted by LootLove and Sccop Makhathini at Mpumalanga province on Saturday, 3 May 2025.

MaWhoo, like most artists, failed to get it right most of the time. During a performance at D48 in Midrand, she wore a very casual look, and people encouraged her to get a stylist urgently.

Mzansi gushes over MaWhoo

Reacting to MaWhoo's performance, fans had this to say:

@odedanilo screamed:

"I love her soooo much."

@thanos113010 said:

"She's pretty until she starts performing undressed and talking on podcasts."

@Moses gushed:

"MaWhoo has a sweet voice, wow. She is talented."

@DrSimonRadiokan stated:

"Thank you for sharing. That was beautiful. Her pen game is on point. She's beautiful too."

@Thabo_M_Phumo gushed:

"Yho! This girl is sooooo beautiful."

@BrandonKlaaus mentioned:

"What she did on Amabhoza was too much."

@Bizlifestyle4 stated:

"I just love this girl, man. Her energy and her humility is unmatched."

MaWhoo thanks fans for making her EP a success

In a previous report from Briefly News, MaWhoo celebrated her EP The Sound of Magic after it reached 15 million streams. She had only her fans to thank for all of their support.

"Thank you so much for the love," she said in part. Fans also took to the comments to share their favourite tracks from the EP, and they also praised MaWhoo for consistently delivering quality music.

MaWhoo's vocals shine in most genres like Maskandi, Amapiano, and gospel, leaving fans in awe of her talent.

