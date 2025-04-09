MaWhoo marked a major milestone as her EP The Sound of Magic reached 15 million streams, and she thanked fans on social media for their support

Fans celebrated the anniversary by sharing their favourite tracks from the EP and praising MaWhoo for consistently delivering quality music

MaWhoo's vocals impressed Mzansi in viral clips where she explored genres like Maskandi, Amapiano, and gospel, leaving fans in awe of her talent

MaWhoo is making a mark in the South African music industry with her unmatched talent. The Briefly Award winner recently expressed gratitude to her fans for their love and support.

MaWhoo celebrates her EP's milestone

Talented South African vocalist MaWhoo recently headed to her social media pages to thank her fans and followers for supporting her music. The star marked the anniversary of her EP The Sound of Magic by announcing a special milestone.

The hitmaker said that The Sound of Magic had hit 15 million streams. The EP features songs like Isiphiwo, Moya Wasendulo, Ukwamukela and Qinisela, which was released last year. MaWhoo, overwhelmed with gratitude, thanked her fans for their unwavering support. She wrote:

"It’s been a year since the release of my last EP, The Sound of Magic. We’ve achieved 15 million streams across all DSPs. Thank you so much for the love. What’s your favorite song from the EP?"

Fans appreciate MaWhoo's music

Social media users showed some love to the award-winning star. Many listed their favourite tracks from The Sound of Magic EP and commended MaWhoo for consistently dropping hits.

@msomi_aphile commented:

"You were literally my number one last month because of this album🔥"

@SpijorZ wrote:

"Me personally, I love all of them, you know 🥰😍🤗🫡🫶🙌"

@TMinus_SA said:

"Absolutely love this EP. My favorite song is definitely Isiphiwo."

@Mc_CLB added:

"Mawhoo today, tomorrow, every day ❤️"

Three times MaWhoo flexed her incredible vocals

MaWhoo is undoubtedly one of the most talented vocalists in South Africa at the moment. The star has been shocking fans with her talent. The star also tapped into different genres, including Maskandi, when she featured alongside Mthandeni SK on the 2024 hit song, Gucci.

The star recently had Mzansi looking forward to more hits when she shared a video of her studio session. Fans agreed that she sounded amazing when she sampled her Amapiano hit.

MaWhoo also left Mzansi with goosebumps when she sang a gospel song in another viral video. The singer who is popular for Amapiano hits like Thokoza shocked fans when she sang a gospel song in the video that garnered more than 200,000 likes.

The singer also set tongues wagging when she shared a video of her rehearsal for her Secret Garden event. Fans vowed to attend the event because of MaWhoo's impressive vocals in the video.

MaWhoo's performance dress code fails to impress

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MaWhoo was the recent talk of the town after she wore a very raunchy outfit at her recent performance.

Nduma Ndumane hitmaker, MaWhoo, has never been a person who nails her fashion choices. Just recently, the singer was booked at D48 in Midrand, where she performed the chart-topping hit. The star rocked a tight revealing outfit that failed to impress Mzansi.

