MaWhoo received some attention on social media when she shared a video of her live performance full of emotion

The singer is known for her hit song Thokhoza , and most recently she showed off her skill in a different genre

A video showed the moment MaWhoo flexed unexpected skill in music aside from amapiano, and many were in love

MaWhoo left tongues wagging on social media over the potential shift in the new artistic direction. The video of MaWhoo singing live garnered more than 200,000 likes.

MaWhoo did an amazing gospel song performance which impressed fans. Image: @mawhoo_.

Source: Instagram

Netizens share their divided reactions to seeing MaWhoo dabble in a different music type. Many were swooning over how amazing she sounded.

Mawhoo delivers in unexpected genre

In a video reshared by entertainment blogger @MDNnewss on X, MaWhoo sang a song in a completely new sound. The musician delivered a vocal performance with a gospel song. MaWhoo captured the raw emotion of the religious song. Watch the video below

MaWhoo's hot topic moments

Briefly News reported that Mawhoo had also tried her hand at Maskandi with hit song Gucci. Outside of music, Mawhoo has gone viral for controversial reasons. In May 2024, Mawhoo claimed that she had received messages from American rapper Lil Wayne. Online users and dragged Mawhoo for revealing the high-profile men who had approached her.

MaWhoo has trended after sharing some of her experiences with global A-lister such as Lil Wayne. Image: @mawhoo_.

Source: Instagram

SA discusses MaWhoo's gospel skills

Online users to share their thoughts after watching the video of MaWhoo singing. Peeps were still not impressed even with the change of genre. Many complimented MaWhoo on her gospel performance as they were moved by her emotion. MaWhoo's fans said they could tell she had experience singing gospel and compared her to the controversial Kelly Khumalo. Read the comments by netizens below:

@MrsMonnica remarked:

"Angimthandi lentombi yase KZN."

@Malusitheegoat threw shade:

"God does forgive indeed 🙏🏾"

Many Mawhoo supporters raved about her vocal talent in the video.

The.Cooking.Madam commented:

"Woke up to this almost cried, my daughter got admitted in hospital last night… it’s no coincidence 💝"

saah❤️claimed:

"She was a chorus leader at our church...then someone created amapiano🥺"

Sthe_Ngcobo1 cheered:

"This says a lot about how you were raised ❤️"

Kwazie Shangase was moved:

"She ended up being serious and emotional, nailed it."

Sthabiso Mchunu cheered:

"Don't judge a book by its cover."

Salt & Pepper was impressed:

"New age “Kelly Khumalo” very very talented… versatile… beautiful 🇿🇦🤍🙏🏿"

SA unimpressed by MaWhoo's Gucci performance

Briefly News previously reported that amapiano singer Mawhoo and Mthandeni released their collaboration, Gucci, and it has been rocking crowds everywhere. The singer often performs the hit song at her gigs.

A recent video of her performing the song went viral, and people had negative things to say.

This would not be the first time MaWhoo performed the track live. At a gig, MaWhoo debuted the song to her audience and did a traditional Zulu dance. She received hate when people said she was doing too much and that she should have toned it down a bit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News