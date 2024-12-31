Amapiano vocalist MaWhoo recently performed her latest hit song, Gucci, at a recent gig and had the crown entertained

Although a handful of her fans loved her performance, people online stated that she was underdressed

One pointed out that there is a time and place to do the traditional Zulu dance, and one must wear the proper attire

MaWhoo's 'Gucci' live performance received hate online. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

MaWhoo performs Gucci and receives hate

Amapiano singer Mawhoo and Mthandeni released their collaboration, Gucci, and it has been rocking crowds everywhere. The singer often performs the hit song at her gigs.

A recent video of her performing the song went viral, and people had negative things to say.

This would not be the first time MaWhoo performed the track live. At a gig, MaWhoo debuted the song to her audience and did a traditional Zulu dance. She received hate when people said she was doing too much and that she should have toned it down a bit.

Reacting to her latest performance, a social media user said Zulu people are disrespected here when MaWhoo does not dress appropriately during the dance.

@Samkelo_Mlaber remarked:

"You know us Zulu people are very respectful when we perform our dance. But this, this is our disrespect."

@MDNnewss posted the video. Watch it here.

Mzansi reacts to MaWhoo's dressing and performance

Netizens had quite a lot to say about MaWhoo's dress code while doing her traditional Zulu dance.

@sanelairekhoza4 replied:

"We have never seen Babes Wodumo in this condition."

@BekwaSteyn responded:

"It's getting out of hand now."

@MHlungwani415 stated:

"Someone mislead this little girl to perform undressed."

@Starmalan shared:

"Even today, she has not realised that her voice is selling more than what she shows. I bought her music without knowing her."

@_Umfundis shared:

"Must be very stressful dating these artists; every time she leaves to go and performs, you have the stress of which part of her body she'll be showing."

@Yanda76488410 said:

"Seemah said, 'She just stands there and sings', Mawhoo said, hold my beer Shaaa I'm going to Gida right through."

MaWhoo stuns in latest selfie

In a previous report from Briefly News, MaWhoo was stunned in her latest selfie, where she showed off her insane face card, which often leaves men gushing.

Fans want her to let go of the makeup and stick to her natural face.

