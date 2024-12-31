South African rapper Nadia Nakai's recent photoshoot received mixed reactions as she wore a see-through jumpsuit

Social media users said Nadia was trying too much to remain relevant and a trending topic online

Others made unsavoury comments, bringing up the late AKA in Nadia's recent photos

Nadia Nakai had a revealing photoshoot, and netizens found it very distasteful. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Rapper Nadia Nakai has tongues wagging online

Reality TV star and South African rapper Nadia Nakai had a recent photoshoot where she left little to the imagination. Bragga wore a see-through jumpsuit while out and about in Cape Town.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Nadia was posed next to her car, "Black Panther and her cub, on puuuuur!"

Nadia never shies away from flaunting her awesome body but often receives hate for it online.

Musa Khawula posted the photo on X. See it here.

Mzansi slams Nadia Nakai

Peeps online said Nadia was probably trying too much to remain relevant and a trending topic online, saying she desperately needs to cover up.

@Bright_Afrika stated:

"She's trying too much this one. It's even boring and cheap now."

@Ayabong81838348 asked:

"She's been in Cape Town a lot recently. I wonder why."

@Ayabong81838348 shared:

"She might as well go join her homegirls. Apparently, they're getting good money there."

@beegsbvda questioned:

"Is there any reason why some people like being sexual objects? I would really understand, like there’s wearing skimpy clothes then there’s just walking around almost not dressed and intentionally trying to objectify yourself, what’s the psychology behind that."

@Melusi_Mokone said:

"I never liked Maserati. It breaks my heart that even after this shot I still don’t find anything interesting at all."

@Salain_G_R pointed out:

"She is always copying a certain DJ, it ain't even funny no more."

DJ Zinhle stuns on 42nd birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African DJ Zinhle recently turned 42 years old this week.

The businesswoman posted new photos and revealed her age, and netizens were convinced she was bluffing. Meanwhile, others weren't as impressed with her birthday photoshoot, saying she put too much on display as a married woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News