Slik Talk criticised Dr Musa Mthombeni, who shared a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to his wife Liesl Laurie

Weighing in on the post, Slik Talk warned Musa Mthombeni and offered him advice using a metaphor

He also made damning accusations about Musa Mthombeni's wife Liesl Laurie, while resurfacing her past

Haibo! Outspoken YouTuber Slik Talk dragged Dr Musa Mthombeni following his latest social media antics. The popular medical doctor rubbed Mzansi the wrong way after he recently took to Instagram to express just how much he misses Liesl Laurie.

Slik Talk joined a section of Mzansi who felt that Dr Musa Mthombeni went overboard with his public display of affection for his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, who is on a girls' trip in Paris, France. On Wednesday, 2 July 2025, social media user @ThisIsColbert shared a snippet of Slik Talk advising and dragging Dr Musa Mthombeni.

The YouTuber referred to Musa Mthombeni as the leader of the simps and the personification of doing too much.

“We're talking about the Lord of the Simps. We're talking about Musa Mthombeni. This guy is the personification of doing too much,” he said.

Slik Talk warns Dr Musa Mthombeni

Slik Talk alleged that Musa Mthombeni is making his wife, former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie, uncomfortable. Using a metaphor, Slik Talk warned Dr Musa that he is smothering his wife emotionally and predicted that if Mthombeni continued on that trajectory, he could end his marriage.

“You are making her uncomfortable. You are a walking cringe ball. Everything you do is cringe to this girl. You are showing her way too much affection. You know what happens to a puppy if you hold it tight and you squeeze it, and you squeeze it, and you squeeze it? And then you check on the puppy, and the puppy is no more. That’s what you’re doing to this girl. You are making her uncomfortable. You already have her. You won, apparently,” Slik Talk said.

Slik Talk suggests Liesl Laurie is a gold digger

Slik Talk also brought up Liesl Laurie’s past with rapper Proverb. He suggested that the former model was a gold digger who was only with Dr Musa Mthombeni for the money.

“She’s your wife even though you don’t have kids with her and she has kids with another man who goes by the name Proverb, who’s a rapper, which means if Proverb’s money was right, you would not be a feature in her life let’s be honest. If Proverb was making enough money and he didn’t act up she would still be with that guy and you wouldn’t exist. She went from a rapper to a doctor. It means she’s not really attracted to you. She had to settle with you because your money is right and Proverb’s money wasn’t right,” he shared.

You can watch the video below:

Fans react after Slik Talk drags Dr Musa Mthombeni

In the comments, several netizens agreed with Slik Talk while others defended Dr Musa Mthombeni. Others predicted that Slik Talk would suffer the same fate as Musa Khawula and corrected him regarding his claims that Liesl Laurie has children.

Here are some of the comments:

@majoyana31 suggested:

“This Silk guy must leave our Musa and Liesel out of his mouth. It would be nice if Silk could go back to his own country of Malawi‼️He is too much into South African social business 🙄”

@BedworthTimes predicted:

“One of these days, Slik Talk is going to be Musa Khwawulad. Dude will do this YouTube content phakati inside 😭.”

@Tumz_kby clarified:

“She doesn’t even have a child; those were Proverb’s kids from his ex-wife, smh. Also, Verb has money now, oke has two Porsches.”

@magwabo_ agreed:

“Someone had to say it. He is doing too much.”

Slik Talk called out Musa Mthombeni over his viral post to Liesl Laurie. Image: notaswisdom/X, drmusamthombeni

Source: UGC

Musa Mthombeni warned about loving his wife publicly

This isn't the first time Dr Musa Mthombeni has been warned about loving his wife.

Briefly News reported that South African men warned Dr Musa Mthombeni to stop loving his wife Lisel Laurie Mthombeni publicly.

A post circulating on social media suggested that Mthimbeni should stop showing his wife off because she might embarrass him.

Netizens came out guns blazing at the people who shared the post, saying people should be allowed to express their feelings.

