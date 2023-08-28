Dr Musa Mthombeni has been warned by South African men to stop loving his wife Lisel Laurie Mthombeni publicly

A post circulating on social media suggested that the star should stop showing his wife off because she might embarrass him

Netizens came out guns blazing at the people who shared the post, saying people should be allowed to express their feelings

Some social media users feel that Dr Musa Mthombeni is doing too much on social media. The star's name popped up on timelines after a peep issued a stern warning to him.

Dr Musa Mthombeni was recently warned about loving his wife Liesl. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Dr Musa warned about loving his wife

The unconfirmed reports that Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey's marriage is on the rocks after she was allegedly caught cheating with their chef and bodyguard have caused a buss online. Fans debated about how women would disgrace their men if they were loved publicly.

Former YoTV presenter Dr Musa Mthombeni's name was also dropped in the conversation as people warned him about the way he show affection to his wife, former Miss SA Liesl Laurie Mthombeni. The post read:

"Stop loving women in public, hey will embarrass you. You are next."

Mzansi defends Dr Musa and Liesl

Many people look up to Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni's marriage. The couple who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary have shown Mzansi how to love each other. From taking vacations in beautiful destinations to gushing about each other on their pages, The Mthombenis are couple goals.

The couple's fans defended them from the troll who wished them bad luck.

@Urbaniologist1 said:

"Yohhh!!! Dr Musa some of us we pray for your marriage. God bless you and your wife."

@cellymaile62 commented:

"People be hating on something this good have an envy disorder. Awaaaa Bathong. People should heal to embrace genuine love."

@MninikhayaDlam2 added:

"Mina i just hope he never loses what he worked for all his life. Thats it."

Mzansi digs up picture of Dr Musa Mthombeni’s wife Liesl Laurie and her ex Proverb

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media users were recently shocked when an old picture of former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie Mthombeni and her ex-boyfriend rapper and TV presenter Proverb surfaced online.

One thing we can all agree on is that the internet never forgets. Some social media users were recently surprised to see an old picture of Miss South Africa 2015, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni and Proverb when they were still dating.

