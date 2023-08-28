Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey's perfect marriage is allegedly on the rocks after the comedian reportedly caught her cheating

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the claims, despite Harvey and his wife claiming to be okay

Fans have unearthed an old video of the star on Family Feud where she hinted that she would exchange her man for a younger man

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey charted Twitter trends and made headlines over the weekend following unconfirmed reports that the star caught his wife in bed with their bodyguard and personal chef.

Steve Harvey’s wife Marjorie Harvey seemingly hinted that she would cheat on him. Image: @marjorie_harvey

Source: Instagram

Marjorie Harvey's old video surfaces

Steve Harvey's wife Marjorie Harvey is the talk of the town following reports that she was caught cheating with the help. The reports circulating on social media suggested that the two stars were headed for divorce following the incident.

A video of the 58-year-old media personality on her husband's game show Family Feud has been unearthed by peeps. In the video shared by @danielmarven, Marjorie who was rocking a red mini dress seemingly hinted that she would cheat on Uncle Steve with a "pool boy".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi reacts to Marjorie's video

Social media users shared hilarious responses to Marjorie Harvey's video. Many said she was dropping hints that she would cheat on her husband if given the opportunity.

@Kalunda_1 said:

"If you are married and you have money, make sure you are having s*x regularly. 3 times a week. Looks like this man failed here."

@datniggaNash09 wrote:

"I was always scared for uncle. She looked too good for his age."

@ExcellentHloni added:

"I mean the signs were there "

@Tegadeyforyou wrote:

"So there were signs like this and he didn't do anything about it. She embarrassed him openly like this and he didn't divorce her after the show."

Steve Harvey drops pearls of wisdom amid divorce rumours: “No matter what happens, life ain’t over”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that rumours are swirling online about the state of Steve Harvey’s marriage, but the US TV host isn't staying silent.

Amid the speculation surrounding his relationship, Steve took to his X account to share a motivational post that has caught the attention of fans worldwide.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News