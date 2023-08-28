One Tweep has called out the Charlotte hitmaker Prince Kaybee on his imitation of Black Coffee

The DJ, who was recently in a motorbike accident, sarcastically put the troll in place

Social media commended the controversy-smeared musician on his maturity since his son was born

Prince Kaybee was accused of trying to make himself like Black Coffee with the injuries he sustained from his motorbike accident. Images: @PrinceKaybee_SA

Source: Twitter

Prince Kaybee has been dragged on social media again, this time by a particular netizen who was annoyed by the DJ's unoriginality.

Prince Kaybee was accused of imitating Black Coffee

The house musician sarcastically responded to a troll who accused that his recent motorbike accident was an attempt to be like Black Coffee:

"You are trying by all means to become Black Coffee."

Prince Kaybee responded:

"Lol yeah, I injured my arm on a motorcycle to try be another Dj. Well done on your analysis, spot on."

Check out the post here:

Tweeps commend Prince Kaybee's response to a troll

His followers applauded his sarcastic response with confusion to the troll's strange reasoning:

@Destinyzee confirmed:

"Mxm some tweeps are crazy."

@Joseph17_phuti rubbished the tweet:

"There's no way that you can try to be another DJ. You just didn't wear protective gear, that's all."

@Legendarysyd noticed some changes:

"You sure sound different now from the guy who was on NaaqMusik’s case not so long ago. I guess being a dad changed you for the better."

@U_thando was baffled:

"When do people get time to think about such things?"

@Mkdeoriginal_SA advised:

"Haaai, you'll never win with this guy."

@ItsTime2Migrate confirmed:

"X is truly full of sick people. Lmao."

Mzansi confuses Bushinda Coffee with Black Coffee

In another Briefly News story, Papa Penny stirred a storm by slamming an upcoming DJ for "stealing" his classic hit song, Hayi Ka Mina Hee.

Papa Penny was dragged as people thought he was fighting with Black Coffee as both DJs share a similar-sounding name.

Briefly News spoke to Bushida Coffee, who agreed to delete the remix, claiming it did not have the Tsonga Dance King's lyrics. He made it known, however, that he would love to work with him in the future as he is his childhood music icon.

Source: Briefly News