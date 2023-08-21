Papa Penny has come out guns blazing at a DJ by the name of Bushida Coffee, who remixed his song without his permission

The musician claims Bushida Coffee remixed Hayi Ka Mina Hee, his classic hit song and never consented to him

Many people confused the DJ with Black Coffee, but Bushida has since released his own statement addressing this

Papa Penny claims to have been exploited by an up-and-coming DJ, Bushida Coffee, and he did not take this lying down.

Mzansi thought the musician was referring to Black Coffee as he slammed Bushida Coffee for remixing his classic 90s hit song. Image: @penny_penny_shaka_bundu, @bushida.coffee, @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Papa Penny accuses Bushida Coffee of exploiting him

In a video shared by @Lord_4D, Papa Penny asks Bushida Coffee to stop playing other artists' music without their permission. He called it disrespectful.

He was referring to his hit 90s song Hayi Ka Mina Hee.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The DJs that don't know how to sing stop playing with our minds. Bushida Coffee, stop [playing] my song Hayi Ka Mina Hee, that is my song."

Papa Penny then goes on to ask Bushida to delete the song and advises him to compose his own music.

"Stop the rubbish you are doing. [If you want to use] anybody's song, consult. Don't be a fake artist. You cannot remix my song without asking me. You must do your own thing. Don't play off my gift. Compose your own song, delete that nonsense, that rubbish now. Budaza Coffee, whatever!"

Budaza Coffee heeds the call, deletes his remix

Another tweep, @RoxRonza, shared a clip from Bushida Coffee explaining why he remixed the song. He also did not fight back and kindly deleted the remix.

"I have seen the DMs. The song that I remixed has been deleted."

Watch both video clips below:

Mzansi thinks Papa Penny slammed Black Coffee

Because Bushida Coffee has a similar name to Black Coffee, many thought he was referring to Black Coffee.

Thanks to a few who quickly picked up that he was, in fact, referring to Bushida.

@DjZanD said:

"Djs play bootlegs all the time. Bootlegs are part of the Dj club culture. It’s been happening for years. Bootleg just means it’s an unofficial remix.

@stokodj said:

"It has been happening until someone goes to court. Ai Maan, it's wrong, and Coffee should just shut up and apologise to Papa Penny."

@TeeTouchza said:

"The same black coffee that claimed he can't support Zakes Bantwini because Osama is bootleg??"

Papa Penny accuses producers for Papa Penny Ahee of non-payment

In more news from Briefly News, Penny Penny shared that he did not receive his full payment for his hit show, Papa Penny Ahee.

He put SeMamo Productions, the production company that is responsible for the show, on blast.

The reality show only ended in season four, and payment issues were rumoured to be some of the reasons for it not continuing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News