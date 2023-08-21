Property mogul TT Mbha has partnered with some sponsors to make a young man's dream

He launched a charity drive for Grade 12 male learners for their matric dance

His initiation is partnered with Amatyma, a wellness group for me

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

TT Mbha is putting out the word for his charity drive 'A Chance For The Dance' campaign for underprivileged Grade 12 learners.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi Cribs Makeover star TT Mbha is in his season of giving young South Africans a memorable matric dance, but this time he focuses on the young gents.

TT Mbha launches A Chance For The Dance for boys

The Reality TV star took to his Instagram to emphasize the boy child saying in part:

"I was privileged enough to have parents who made sure that they worked hard to afford buying my formal matric dance ensemble, but the sad reality is that not every grade 12 boy has that privilege.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The @ttmbha and @amatyma_sa brands respectively agreed to partner with @sorbetgroup to bring priceless and timeless smiles to many underprivileged grade 12 boys out there, who also deserve to have a dignified and memorable matric dance.

"So gentlemen if you have suits, shirts, shoes, ties and formalwear accessories (still in good condition) that you no longer need or use, then kindly drop them off."

Read the post below:

Instagrammers applaud TT's drive

These are some of the wholesome responses he received:

@s.o.s.a_r4l was sold:

"I have a suit in good shape and will definitely drop it off. I love what you do for people, may Allah continue to bless you."

@mpumsltd noted"

"Never forgetting where you're coming from blossoms where you're heading: THE PATH OF MBHA."

@emms_74 blessed him:

"Well done brother, may God continue to bless you."

@mfanafuthi.skele recalled:

"Awesome, I had to share mine with one of the guys who was in matric a year later."

A Chance For The Dance takes 11 young women to matric dance

The drive was launched on 10 August and has already sponsored 11 beautiful ladies with gowns.

He cheerfully announced the win with this heart-warming post:

BI Phakathi blesses sickly Gogo with medicine

In another Briefly News report, philanthropist BI Phakathi was seen buying medication for a woman begging for bread on the side of the road.

He then takes her grandson to the grocery store to get some essential food before giving the boy money with the instruction to keep it safe until they reach home, where he will secretly give Gogo the money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News