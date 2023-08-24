Nasty C has confirmed the arrival of his first bundle of joy with Sammy Heavens

The Hell Naw rapper also let in that the bouncing baby boy has three names

The new dad, who hinted at the baby's name in a song, says being a father is a grounding experience

Nasty C has confirmed the birth of his first child, Oliver, with his high school sweetheart, Sammie Heavens. Images: @sammieheavens, Getty Images

Award-winning rapper David Junior Ngcobo, popularly known as Nasty C, has added the role of being a father to his list of accolades.

Nasty C welcomes a healthy baby boy

The rapper whispered in ZiMoja's ears that he received his new bundle of joy a few weeks ago with his high school sweetheart, Sammie Heavens:

"He arrived a few weeks ago. He is a strong little boy.

"I get to go home to so much joy...am loving every minute of it. I even gained some daddy fat."

Nasty C dedicates Dear Oliver to his son

The rapper had people excited and curious when he teased with his new song, Dear Oliver. His online fans were sure that would possibly be his baby's name, but it is now evident that the bundle had already arrived.

He says they have given Oliver three names, an isiZulu, English and Japanese.

He also confirmed that Dear Oliver will detail the journey of his new role as a dad.

Social media reacts to baby Oliver's name

@rayshaun38baby dryly humoured:

"I hope someone in the family was Oliver, otherwise it's giving Zimbabwe."

@the_psa_shixa said:

"Manh!! This boy is very focused this year."

@_dafaith blessed the boy:

"Welcome home Oliver, know in this life you will be loved and hated but GOD has you in his power."

@see.yah.thedon suggested:

"Could've named him Toliver... Sounds better."

@sihleraps_sa commented:

"As a country, we are so proud of you."

@torynzuza realised:

"We're not just Ivysons any more but we're uncles and aunts to Oliver."

@nomonde_mthy predicted:

"Album is giving 'I'm going to get your a** emotional'."

