Song of the Year artist Ntencane found himself entangled in baby mama drama

This was after the mother of his seven-year-old daughter dragged him on social media

Among the accusations included being a deadbeat with a dwindling music career

Maskandi singer Ntencane, whose real name is Senzo Zondi, was dragged through the mud by the mother of his daughter, Nombuso "Miss Level" Gcabhashe.

Maskandi singer Ntencane has been embroiled in some baby mama drama with Nombuso Gcabashe. Images: ntencane_wamagitaramusic

Source: Instagram

Ntencane warned to stop using his daughter in dating games

According to ZiMoja, Gcabashe wrote an open letter on social media which disgraced the Wawuthembeni hitmaker.

In the letter, she said that he introduced their child to multiple women, which confused her.

She asked him to ensure their baby girl was not included in his love quests. She was also uncomfortable with his lovers photographing the child and posting her pictures online.

Ntencane accused of being a deadbeat

ZiMoja further states that Miss Level, who broke up with the Maskandi star while she was pregnant in 2016, was not responsible for his financial duties:

"I am busy raising your daughter whom you first denied was yours, so please a little bit of respect is all I am asking for. Yes, I am minding my own business and don't give a d*mn about your music career, which is slightly going down the drain as there are few gigs lately.

"You are a deadbeat father and useless as a father. I can afford to take care of my daughter with you so please stop introducing my daughter to your girlfriends."

She ended the long note by calling him a dog.

