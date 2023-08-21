Controversy-smeared actor SK Khoza has made a video that left his fans touched

He said a prayer by Boyz II Men expressing his gratitude to God while touring a United Kingdom town

His followers were amped with his current serenity, encouraging him to do better

SK Khoza posted a moving video with a prayer to God on Instagram, thanking him for his endless mercies.

Source: Instagram

Award-winning thespian SK Khoza has said a heartwarming prayer to God, thanking Him for the blessings he has bestowed upon his life.

SK Khoza's 'Dear God' prayer

He took to his Instagram to post a video at the United Kingdom beachfront using a song by Boyz II Men Dear God to cover the sound.

He is seen wearing an inspirational written hoodie viewing the ocean worded:

"Dear person behind me. The world is a better place with you in it. Love, The person in front of you."

He captioned the post with the words on the hoodie and this prayer:

"Dear God, thank you for all that I AM…My love for you will never change."

Watch the video here:

Instagrammers respond to SK's 'Dear God' prayer

His fans responded with a bit of positivity to his post:

@romeo_mafu hyped him:

"Kill them with Love Bro."

@samzkandy declared:

"The real MVP I know."

@t.m_africah said:

"Much love for you King."

@smlangen encouraged:

"Only one word: 'they thought'."

SK Khoza wanted by London authorities

The professional martial arts artist has been known for constantly being linked to controversies. He was recently in trouble with the United Kingdom (UK) authorities on visa-related charges.

The UK migration office revealed that he was wanted for taking on paid gigs in the country while on a visitor's visa.

The statement further said he may be charged for up to four years when found.

Jub Jub pens a prayer after arrest

In another Briefly News story, Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub wrote a note on Instagram after he was released on bail from the Brixton Police Station on charges of attempted murder,

He vindicated himself with a Bible scripture from Psalms saying:

"No weapon, lies, or scheming formed against me shall prosper. Ke ngwana badimo. Batloung le bataung. God knows my heart and the truth, which shall prevail. # ingodwetrust"

