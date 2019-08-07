Jub Jub's biography: wife, wedding, house, accident, podcast and more

Jub Jub is an accomplished South African hip-hop artist and media personality. He began at the bottom and gradually rose to be one of the top SA entertainers. Most of Jub Jub's songs have been massive hits in the country. Moreover, he has hosted various TV shows and featured in ad campaigns and product launches for high-profile companies.

Jub Jub completed his jail sentence and returned to impact society positively. He is well known for his Xhosa gospel song, Ndikhokhele Bawo, which means "Guide me, father." The TV star has hosted three shows on Moja Love TV DStv channel 157, Promised to Marry Me, Uyajola 9/9, and Uthando Noxolo.

Profile summary

Full name Molemo Katleho Maarohanye Gender Male Stage name Jub Jub Birthdate 29 June 1980 Zodiac sign Cancer Age 42 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace Soweto, Orlando East, South Africa Nationality South African Alma mater FAME school - La Guardia High School for the Performing Arts in New York Career Hip-hop artist and media personality Albums The Rare Breed, Fresh Air, My Shine Record label Rare Breed Entertainment Father Sydney Maarohanye Mother Jackie Maarohanye Siblings 5 Marital status Married Sexuality Straight Spouse Zenith ‘Zee’ Mia (music director) Children 1 Son Christian Baby mama Kelly Khumalo (actress/singer) Net worth $1 million to $5 million Instagram @official_jubjub Facebook @oofficialjubjub YouTube @jubjub4794

Jub Jub's biography

Jub Jub is worth looking up to. His success story is very inspirational. The South African star has proved that ex-convicts can be good role models and benefit society.

Who is Molemo Maarohanye?

Jub Jub's real name is Molemo Katleho Maarohanye. The South African singer and TV host is famously known as Jub Jub.

Who is Jub Jub's mother?

Jub Jub's mother, Jackie Maarohanye, was a well-known philanthropist in South Africa. The late Mama Jackie became famous internationally in the 1990s and early 2000s for establishing the Ithuteng Trust School for orphans.

Who is Jub Jub's father?

The Moja Love presenter wished his dad, Sydney Maarohanye, a happy Father's Day in 2022.

How old is Jub Jub?

Jub Jub's age is 42 years as of December 2022. The singer was born and raised in Soweto, Orlando East, in a family of 5. Jub Jub's parents divorced in 2016 after 36 years of marriage. The court instructed Sydney Maarohanye to pay his wife a monthly R6 500 spousal maintenance for 60 months and 50% of his pension funds. The couple disagreed over spousal alimony and a joint estate.

Educational background

Jub Jub completed his high school education at FAME school - La Guardia High School for the Performing Arts in New York, Manhattan. He was the first South African to get a scholarship at this institution.

Career history

His debut album, The Rare Breed, came out in 2006. He performed the album's Good Time Of Your Life song at the 2006 Metro FM Music Awards. Jub Jub's Ndikhokhele hit song was part of his second album, My Shine, which came out in 2007. It sold over 150,000 units and attained platinum status.

The album was nominated for the 2008 SAMA Best Hip Hop and Song of the Year awards and Metro FM Music Awards for Song of the Year. Jub Jub also performed one of the songs from My Shine at the 2008 SAMA music awards.

The 2020 remix also had positive feedback from the entertainment market. It featured the Jaziel Brothers. Jub Jub released his third album, Fresh Air, in 2009 under his own record label, Rare Breed Entertainment.

He collaborated with the Sheer Music label and several award-winning artists like Thembisile Ntaka, RJ Benjamin, Lungelo, BonezittoAmu, Zwai Bala, and Guffy Pilane. His first song after prison was Ke Kopa Tshwarelo (Please forgive me) in 2017. The singer released the video in 2020.

Jub Jub's songs

Some of his hit songs are:

Ndikhokhele

Love You ‘Til the End

Phind’ Ukhulume

Good Time of Your Life

U Can

Iyeza

Shammbula

Khal Eskabani

Good Time

Rapela

Jub Jub's TV shows and films

Jub Jub is among the top media presenters in SA. Some of his most-watched movies and TV shows are:

Inside Info

KTV (Kids' entertainment)

Yo TV

Road to Health (educational youth program)

(educational youth program) Jam Alley (youth entertainment interactive show)

(youth entertainment interactive show) Ezimtoti (music program)

(music program) Selimathunzi (lifestyle celebrity show)

(lifestyle celebrity show) Channel O (international and local music, variety show)

Simunye Grooves (music Video showcase)

(music Video showcase) Lunar Cop (feature film)

(feature film) Full court press

Drive by

Jub Jub's Uyajola show

His first show after his release from prison was Uyajola. It exposes infidelities in marriage. The show unmasks ways couples in SA cheat and provides answers to lovers who doubt their partners.

Who is Jub Jub's son?

Kelly Khumalo and Jub Jub's son is called Christian. The singer's baby mama banned him from meeting his son.

Jub Jub's controversies with his exes

The singer dated Amanda du Pont (Swazi-born South African model, actress, and TV host) and Kelly Khumalo before his jail sentence. His past two relationships ended with physical and sexual assault allegations. Jub Jub opened up about his exes, Amanda and Kelly, on MacG's podcast. The interview upset some people.

Amanda and Jub Jub's relationship

Amanda du Pont and Jub Jub's relationship ended because of Kelly Khumalo and other issues. She accused the singer of r*aping her for the two years they were together. She even had an ab*ortion because of that. Amanda claimed Jub Jub's mother used muthi, and she quit the relationship after seeing a picture of him with Kelly Khumalo. The model also revealed that Jub Jub attacked and strangled her.

Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo's relationship

Kelly Khmalo and Jub Jub began dating in 2010 while still seeing Amanda du Pont. She accused him of emotional and physical abuse. Jub Jub also accused her of using muthi on him. According to the singer, he could have never left Amanda for Kelly if his mind had been sober. In February 2022, he apologized to Khumalo for his muthi allegations.

Singer/actress Khumalo is a single mother of two. She often includes her daughter Thingo in her social media posts and content. Thingo's father, Senzo Meyiwo, was a soccer star. He was gunned down at Kelly's home in Vosloorus.

Who is Jub Jub's wife?

Reports have it that the singer's wife, Zenith ‘Zee’ Mia, is a music director at Rare Breed Entertainment in Johannesburg. The beautiful Italian brunette lady comes from Cape Town. It seems Jub Jub and Zenith are also business partners.

How did Zenith and Jub Jub meet?

Jub Jub met Zenith while serving a murder jail sentence. He told Metro FM in 2018 that she supported him throughout his detention. It appears they married in 2017, shortly after Jub Jub was released from prison. Zenith does not like public attention.

Jub Jub's accident and jail sentence

On 8 March 2010, Jub Jub and his friend Themba Tshabalala were accused of causing an accident while racing under the influence of hard drugs.

The race took place on a public road. Four children nearby from a nearby school lost their lives, while two suffered severe head injuries that damaged their brains.

On 5 December 2012, Jub Jub and his friend received a 25-year jail sentence each for attempted murder and three related offences. The two appealed the court ruling and were heard on 7 February 2014.

On October 8 of the same year, their murder ruling was weighed down in a high court in Johannesburg to culpable homicide. Their sentence was reduced to 10 years in 2012. In 2017, Jub Jub and his friend were released on parole after serving slightly over four years in jail.

Who is Jub Jub's net worth?

The singer is worth $1 million to $5 million.

Gunshots at Jub Jub's car

Fans feared for his life in August 2020 when he posted an image of a shattered glass. People assumed a bullet had hit Jub Jub's house since the singer did not explain anything about his post. It turned out that the images were not from a car. Instead, the broken glass was from Jub Jub's car window.

Where is Jub Jub now?

He hosts the Uyajola 9/9 realty show on Moja Love TV, which exposes cheating partners and spouses.

Jub Jub's news

In December 2022, Jub Jub denied insulting and threatening business partner Keabetswe Mokoena in a WhatsApp group. The singer claimed he excluded himself from the Moses Kotane Arts Festival due to Keabetswe's dishonest and corruption issues. Keabetswe said she feared for her life.

Facts about Jub Jub

Jub Jub has many tattoos on his arms and leg.

He believes in demonstrating change through his activities.

Jub Jub established the Jub Cares Foundation in 2017 to give back to society.

He visits schools as a motivational speaker and for charity activities.

Jub Jub's podcast is on speaker.com.

What happened to Jub Jub's cars?

Jub Jub went to jail after being involved in an accident that killed some school-going children. A few years after getting out of jail, someone shot his car and broke a glass window.

Jub Jub went to prison and came out a different man. Mzansi respects him for being a voice of change in society. His life encourages people to forgive and embrace ex-convicts. He also proves to ex-convicts that society can accept them if they change.

