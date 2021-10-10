StarLife's Illusion series: cast, plot summary, full story, theme song, teasers

Illusion's Indian name is Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna. These series' initial episodes were based on the real-life of an influential Indian family. Its identity remains anonymous to date. The production team received threat calls from those who feared people would recognize the family.

Here are the cast and full story of StarLife's Illusion series. Photo: @shrenuparikhofficial

Source: Instagram

The Illusion Indian series was first aired on Star Plus in 2019 between 22nd April to 20th September. The series' original language is Hindi. However, StarLife is airing it in Africa this year as an English-dubbed series named Illusion. You can download Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna's theme song online.

Illusion's plot summary

Illusion's storyline is about Pooja and Ishani's quest for vengeance. The sisters use fake names, Jhanvi and Rani, respectively. After bringing down a tycoon who harmed their family, the sisters turn into enemies. Their plan was for her to marry Kabir while Pooja sticks to Dhruv. However, fate sparks love between Pooja and Dhruv's younger brother.

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Drama/Thriller Author: Dipti Kalwani

Dipti Kalwani Director: Abinaash Sharma

Abinaash Sharma Creative director: Siddhartha Vankar

Siddhartha Vankar Producer: Dipti Kalwani

Dipti Kalwani Production companies: Sunny Side Up Films

Sunny Side Up Films Original network: Star Plus

Star Plus Country: India

India Original language: Hindi

Hindi Seasons: 1

1 Episodes: 109

109 Year of release: 2019

Illusion's cast

Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam are the lead actors of StarLife's Illusion series. They make a great team with Indian stars like Tina Philip and Ishaan Manhas. Below are the names and pictures of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna's actors.

1. Shrenu Parikh as Pooja/Jhanvi

Pooja takes over her enemy's empire and marries his two sons at different times of her life. Photo: @shrenuparikhofficial

Source: Instagram

The 31-year-old actress has also featured in Star Plus' Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir (Strange Love series) as Aastha Agnihotri and in Ishqbaaaz (Game of Love serial) as Gauri Kumari Sharma.

2. Tina Ann Philip as Ishani/Rani

The jealous Rani tries to destroy Pooja's true love. Photo: @tinaintinseltown

Source: Instagram

She is a chartered accountant turned actor and a chess addict. Tina was born in New Delhi but raised in London. The 28-year-old actress' first lead role was Aastha on Star Plus' Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi serial. She lives in India for her career's sake while the rest of her family is in London.

3. Zain Imam as Kabir

Kabir marries Pooja to restore his family's wealth. Photo: @zainimam_official

Source: Instagram

Zain Imam is famous for acting as Yuvraj Luthra in Zee TV's Tashan-E-Ishq (Fire and Ice series) and Neil Khanna in Star Plus's Naamkarann (My Identity series). The 33-year-old actor was born and raised in a Muslim family.

4. Ishaan Singh Manhas as Dhruv

Pooja uses a fake name while marrying Dhruv, thus making their marriage null and void. Photo: @Ishaan Singh Manhas

Source: Facebook

Manhas has a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and an MBA in International Marketing. Other famous series he has acted in include Ek Mutthi Aasmaan on Zee World, Mere Angne Mein, Hamari Sister Didi, and Splitswilla.

Support actors

Ayub Khan as Prem Kishan "PK" Mittal (Suman's husband/Kabir and Dhruv's father)

Purva Parag as Suman (PK's wife/Kabir and Dhruv's mother)

Karan Mehra as Dr Ashok Sharma (Pooja and Rani's father)

Jyoti Gauba as Anuradha (Ashok's wife/Pooja and Rani's mother)

Rajiv Kumar as Suhasini "Amma" Devi (Pooja and Rani's adoptive mother)

Manju Sharma as Chanda (Kabir and Dhruv's aunt)

Aanchal Agrawal as Sonali (Chanda's daughter)

Anshul Pandey as Jay (Chanda's son)

Parikshit Sahni as Kishan (PK's father)

Anuj Sachdeva as Vyom (Kabir's colleague and friend)

Tanvi Dogra as Kavya (Vyom's wife)

Vidhaan Sharma/Atharva Sharma as Arush (Kavya and Vyom's son)

Guest actors

Sivakarthikeyan

Udhayanidhi Stalin

Allu Arjun

Kriti Sanon

Allu Aravind

Illusion's full story

The famous, rich, and powerful Mittal family are proud of Janhvi. However, it turns out later that their beautiful, prudent, and respectable daughter-in-law is a devil in disguise. Her real identity is Pooja Sharma, the daughter of Dr Ashok Sharma. Additionally, Pooja has a sister named Ishani.

Karan Mehra acts as Ashok, Pooja and Ranis' father. Prem Kishan takes away his life. Photo: @realkaranmehra

Source: Instagram

Ishani and Jhanvi are out for revenge against the Mittal family. Jhavni's father-in-law, Prem Kishan "PK" Mittal, tortured and killed her father before burning down their house. Therefore, Jhanvi marries Mittal's eldest son, Dhruv.

The lady sends Prem threatening messages and also drugs his wife (Suman) until she runs mad. Kabir Mittal, an army officer and the youngest son of Prem Kishan "PK" Mittal, returns home after six years.

Kabir's friend and colleague, Vyom, made him promise he would take care of his wife ( Kavya) and son (Aarush) before dying in the army base. Therefore, the two relocate with Kabir to India.

The young man shocks his family by introducing Aarush and Kavya as his son and wife. However, since Prem and Kabir have unresolved differences, his announcement worsens their relationship.

PK is upset with his son for marrying a widow when traditions prohibit widows from remarrying. Meanwhile, Jhanvi secretly plans Kabir and Ishani's marriage. Kabir learns that Jhavi threw his family out of their home and the Mittal's business and properties are also under her name.

Tanvi Dogra plays the role of Kavya, Vyom's wife. Kabir's father almost goes insane when he lies to his family that he married Kavya. Photo: @tanvi.dogra

Source: Instagram

The army officer embarks on restoring his family's lost glory and wealth. However, Pooja/Jhanvi proves to be a fierce rival. He kidnaps her mum and demands they get married if she wishes to see her mother alive.

Their marriage of convenience is challenging at the beginning. However, the duo's hearts soften when they spend more time together. Unfortunately, Pooja's sister also falls in love with Kabir.

Ishani uses a fake name, Rani, the same way Pooja adopted the name, Jhanvi. Rani tries all she can to ruin Jhanvi's marriage, but they overcome all obstacles and reunite. Illusion's season finale ends with the couple enjoying their marriage.

Watch Illusion on StarLife. The station is on DStv channel 167, Zuku channel 219, Azam channel 163 and GOtv channel 123.

READ ALSO: No Game No Life Season 2 - Everything you need to know about the hit series

Briefly.co.za also published enticing updates about No Game No Life Season 2. Unfortunately, Netflix cancelled its production and never announced about working on season two.

Nevertheless, this won't stop fans from wondering why it is taking too long. Have you watched the first season? It would help if you found out what is unique about this series.

Source: Briefly.co.za