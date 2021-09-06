Anya Chalotra: age, dating, parents, nationality, education, movies, profiles

Anya Chalotra became famous for acting in Netflix's Vengerberg series, The Witcher and Wanderlust. She acts as Yennefer in The Witcher. The young lady genuinely loves Geralt and often manipulates him into doing things for her.

She became a star worldwide in the mid-2010s. Photo: @David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Yennefer and Geralt have incredible chemistry. She cheats on him but also proves her unconditional love severally. The Witcher fans wonder, "who is Anya Chalotra dating now?" The actress has boundaries regarding how much she shares with the public about her love life.

Anya Chalotra's profile summary

Full name: Anya Chalotra

Anya Chalotra Date of birth: 21st July 1996

21st July 1996 Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Cancer Age: 25 years

25 years Place of birth: Lower Penn, UK

Lower Penn, UK High school: St Dominic's Grammar School

St Dominic's Grammar School College: The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and Guildhall School of Music and Drama

The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and Guildhall School of Music and Drama Career: Actress

Actress Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: Mixed race

Mixed race Religion: Hinduism

Hinduism Parents: April and Madan Chalotra

April and Madan Chalotra Siblings: Reeya and Arun

Reeya and Arun Sexual Orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Single

Single Height: 5 Feet 6 Inches

5 Feet 6 Inches Weight: 60 kgs

60 kgs Eye colour: Hazel green

Hazel green Hair colour: Black

Black Net worth: $1.5 million (approximately)

$1.5 million (approximately) Instagram page: anyachalotra

anyachalotra Facebook page: Anya Chalotra

Anya Chalotra Twitter account:

Anya Chalotra's biography

She is the second child of April and Madan Chalotra. What is Anya Chalotra's nationality? The British actress was born on 21st July 1996 in Wolverhampton in West Midlands, England. Therefore, Anya Chalotra's age now is 25 years. Her father is Indian, while her mum is English.

The actress is proud of her Indian origin. Photo: @Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Anya Chalotra's parents raised her in Lower Penn, in South Staffordshire. She has two siblings, Reeya (elder sister) and Arun (younger brother). The siblings are close to each other.

Anya Chalotra's height is 5 feet 6 inches. She has hazel green eyes and wears different hairstyles. However, Anya Chalotra's original hair colour is black. Her body shape is 34-26-35 inches (chest-waist-hip), and she wears a bra size of 33B.

Anya Chalotra's education

The actress attended the St. Dominic's Grammar School and later did a one-year foundation course at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in Hammersmith, London. The young actress also trained for three years at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

The actress' career

She acted in several stage plays at the West End theatre, including The Village and Much Ado About Nothing, before landing roles in TV shows and movies.

The actress has featured in a handful of films and TV shows because she got her career breakthrough in the early 2010s. Photo: @Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Some of Anya Chalotra's movies and TV shows include:

No Masks (2020)

(2020) The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes (2020)

(2020) Making the Witcher (2020)

(2020) Sherwood (2019)

(2019) The Witcher (2019)

(2019) Wanderlust (2018)

(2018) The ABC Murders (2018)

(2018) Die Morde des Herrn ABC (2012)

(2012) Zatanna Z

Jak vznikal Zaklínač

Agatha Christie: Vraždy podle abecedy

The Witcher Online Sa Prevodom

Is Anya Chalotra dating?

Her fans believe she is dating Josh Dylan. Photo: @Yui Mok

Source: Getty Images

She never denied or confirmed rumours of her dating Josh Dylan. He is a 27-year-old British actor known for featuring in Allied as Captain Adam Hunter. Her ex-boyfriend is a Honduran writer and journalist, Juan F. Sánchez. Anya Chalotra's net worth is around $1.5 million.

The actress' profiles

Anya Chalotra's Instagram page has 912k followers as of September 2021. Does Anya Chalotra have Twitter? The actress has a Twitter account, even though most of her fans are on Instagram. Her Twitter page has less than 5k followers as of September 2021.

The actress is active on Instagram more than any other social platform. A glimpse at her IG posts will tell you so much about her personality and lifestyle. She is kind and warm towards her fans and social media followers.

Her Instagram page is almost clocking a million followers. Photo: @Andreas Rentz

Source: Getty Images

Anya Chalotra is popular among Indians and Brits. Most of her fans are always shocked to find out she belongs to Asians and Caucasians. The decent actress is focusing on her career and family.

READ ALSO: Kimberly Perry: age, husband, divorce, siblings, height, The Band Perry, worth

Briefly.co.za delved into Kimberly Perry's life. She is the lead singer and guitarist of The Band Perry.

Kim's messy divorce with the professional baseball player, J.P. Arencibia, and rumours about her untimely death sparked deep online conversations about her life.

Source: Briefly.co.za