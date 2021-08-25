This blonde-haired, blue-eyed bombshell is the lead singer and guitarist of the country-pop band, The Band Perry. Find out how this talented trio has taken the world by storm and won multiple awards for their contribution to country music. See what inspired Kim to form a band with her brothers and how they became one of the most recognised country-pop bands in the 21st century.

Kimberly Perry of the country music group The Band Perry performs onstage during WE Day at KeyArena in Washington, 2016. Photo: Jim Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Briefly.co.za has all the details on Kim's messy divorce with the professional baseball player, J.P. Arencibia, and thwart rumours of her untimely death. Read on for all you need to know about The Band Perry's lead singer.

Kimberly Perry's profile

Full name: Kimberly Marie Perry

Kimberly Marie Perry Nickname: Kim

Kim Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Date of birth: 12 July 1983

12 July 1983 Zodiac: Cancer

Cancer Kimberly Perry's age: 38

38 Current residence: East Tennessee

East Tennessee Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Kimberly Perry's husband: J.P. Arencibia (divorced)

J.P. Arencibia (divorced) Kimberly Perry's son: none

none Father: Charles Stephen Perry

Charles Stephen Perry Mother: Marie Perry

Marie Perry Siblings: Neil Perry & Reid Perry

Neil Perry & Reid Perry Kimberly Perry's height: 5' 9" (1.75 m)

5' 9" (1.75 m) Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Occupation: Singer and musician

Singer and musician Kimberly Perry's net worth: $10 million in 2021

$10 million in 2021 Kimberly Perry's Instagram: @thekimberlyperry

@thekimberlyperry Facebook: @Kimberly Perry

@Kimberly Perry Twitter: @kimberlyperry

Neil, Kimberly and Reid Perry of The Band Perry attend the Build Series to discuss 'The Good Life' at Build Studio in New York City, 2019. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

Who is the female singer in The Band Perry?

Kimberly Perry is the lead singer and guitarist for The Band Perry, a musical trio consisting of Kim and her two younger brothers, Neil and Reid. Fuelled by their family ties and passion for music, the siblings quickly made a name for themselves in the country music scene.

“We got so much great advice early on. One thing we did by design was not create a fallback plan. That was really our parents’ great advice. They said, ‘If you have a fallback plan, you’re going to fall back on it.’ We’re just going to go full-throttle.”

The band was formed in 2005, and their first country-pop album was released on 10 October 2010 with the help of Bob Doyle. They won the Academy of Country Music Awards that very same year. Since then, Kimberly Perry and The Band Perry have received Grammy Award nominations in 2011, 2012 and 2015. "Gentle on My Mind" won them the Best Country Duo/ Group Performance award in 2015.

Kimberly Perry lead singer of The Band Perry performs in concert at Sound Waves at Hard Rock in Atlantic City, 2019. Photo: Donald Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

How old is Kimberly Perry?

Born on 12 July 1983, in 2021, Kimberly Perry is currently 38. She was born in Jackson and started singing publicly from just 15 years old. Back then, she used her younger brothers as her roadies and opening act before eventually joining forces with them.

Is Kimberly Perry still married?

In 2014, Kim married J.P. Arencibia, a professional baseball player, in a modest chapel in Greeneville, Tennessee. Unfortunately, on 3 March 2018, the couple parted ways, citing "irreconcilable differences."

“I was married for five years in total, and the last year, there were a lot of personal challenges for us. Both careers were changing, and I caught a lot of the brunt of that... I couldn’t do my music in the same way — I couldn’t write in the same way, and I didn’t want to stay at the studio.”

However, following the divorce, The Band Perry released the single "The Good Life", which was confirmed on social media to be about Kim's personal experience with infidelity.

“Words really do hurt... And once I left that environment, and recognized the crime that was happening in my own home, and got out of it — it took a solid year to a year and a half to really regain a sense of confidence, and self-love, and self-care.”

Unfortunately, the release of this song sparked a public quarrel, as Arencibia took to Instagram to deny the claims whilst making a dig at his ex in the process.

“While matters of our relationship and what led to the demise of our marriage should remain between us, I will say there was no infidelity. It’s a shame that all of this is now being made up to promote an album, I have moved on and hopefully one day she can as well.”

Musicians Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry of The Band Perry visit at SiriusXM Studios in New York City, 2017. Photo: Matthew Eisman

Source: Getty Images

Is The Band Perry still together?

The band may not have broken up, but as of 2018, they decided to change their musical direction. Instead of focusing solely on the country genre, they have chosen to introduce more electro-pop into their music. When questioned by Rolling Stones about this sudden change, the siblings claimed:

“Now, we’re not chasing money. We’re chasing ourselves.”

In August 2021, they are due to play at the Denver Day of Rock Festival, and in September, they have events scheduled in Texas and Albuquerque.

Did Kimberly Perry pass away?

Do not take her claim to fame to heart! This "If I Die Young" is still alive and kicking. However, the family suffered a significant loss when their puppy, Moses, died from cancer in 2018. The Band Perry openly grieved on Instagram for their beloved pooch.

Neil Perry (L) and Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry perform during Country Summer Festival at Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 2016. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

Who is Kimberly Perry's dad?

Dr Charles Stephen Perry is a paediatrician at the Greene County Hospital. His work entails treating newborns, infants, children and adolescents.

Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry performs onstage during NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, 2016. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Kim was clearly bitten by the music bug from a young age. She is fortunate enough to share her passion with her younger siblings as The Band Perry has won several awards over the years for their contribution to the county music scene. Although not everyone is impressed with their recent change in style, their electro-pop style has still earned Kim, Reid and Neil a following with The Band Perry.

